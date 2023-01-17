Saudi FM says oil price stability reflects correct OPEC+ policy

Middle East
2023-01-17 | 11:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi FM says oil price stability reflects correct OPEC+ policy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Saudi FM says oil price stability reflects correct OPEC+ policy

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Tuesday that oil price stability showed the kingdom was correct in its position during last year's row with the United States over the OPEC+ decision to reduce oil output targets.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said his country, the world's top oil exporter, has a responsibility to continue to provide that stability to oil markets and world economies and that Riyadh would have a robust dialogue with traditional ally Washington to continue to work through any issues.
 
He said Saudi Arabia was committed to the clean energy future but that there was a need to ensure reliability in traditional forms of energy at the same time.
 

Middle East

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

KSA

FM

Oil

Price

Stability

Reflects

Correct

OPEC+

Policy

Clean

Energy

Future

Ensure

Reliability

Economy

Market

Foreign

Minister

LBCI Next
Renault, Geely look to bring Aramco into engine venture
Foreign investors pour $925 mln into Egypt since Wednesday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-03

Oil recovers from early decline: future clouded by China & global economy

LBCI
World
2022-12-26

Japan minister signs clean energy cooperation document during Saudi visit

LBCI
Middle East
2022-12-20

Most Gulf markets ease on economic worries, volatile energy prices

LBCI
World
06:38

Europe's gas price plunge churns up global coal markets

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:40

Israel asks Pope, Red Cross to help recover four citizens held in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East
07:19

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran

LBCI
Middle East
05:17

Oman starts natural gas and condensate production from Mabrouk field

LBCI
Middle East
05:13

Saudi-US partnership is crucial for global security

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-03

Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:10

Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-02

Modric responds to an offer to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app