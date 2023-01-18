UAE energy minister expects hydrogen element in revised energy strategy

Middle East
2023-01-18 | 04:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UAE energy minister expects hydrogen element in revised energy strategy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UAE energy minister expects hydrogen element in revised energy strategy

The UAE plans to update its energy strategy in 2023, its minister of energy and infrastructure, Suhail Al Mazrouei, said on Wednesday at a hydrogen summit in the capital, a revision of its 2017 strategy.

The minister said he expected that the revised strategy - to be launched later this year - would include hydrogen as an element of its energy targets by 2050.
 

Middle East

Middle East

UAE

United Arab Emirates

Hydrogen

Energy

Revised

Strategy

Minister

Infrastructure

Suhail Al Mazrouei

Summit

Capital

LBCI Next
Zambia, UAE to develop $2 billion solar projects
Saudi FM says oil price stability reflects correct OPEC+ policy
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:19

Civil Defense rescues two giant sea turtles in Dora

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:10

Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances

LBCI
Variety
08:59

Aramco sees increased Chinese demand for fuel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Lebanon to take out $116m in loans for ailing electric grid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:40

Israel asks Pope, Red Cross to help recover four citizens held in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East
07:19

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran

LBCI
Middle East
05:17

Oman starts natural gas and condensate production from Mabrouk field

LBCI
Middle East
05:13

Saudi-US partnership is crucial for global security

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-03

Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:10

Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-02

Modric responds to an offer to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app