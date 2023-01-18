Saudi-US partnership is crucial for global security

Middle East
2023-01-18 | 05:13
High views
Saudi-US partnership is crucial for global security

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States said on Wednesday that maintaining the long-standing strategic partnership between Riyadh and Washington was "beyond critically necessary" for global stability.

"Yes there was a moment of conflict and disagreement, but that doesn't take away from the fact that we are both strategic allies and we are friends, and this relationship is critical for the world," envoy Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud said at a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
 

