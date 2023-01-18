Oman starts natural gas and condensate production from Mabrouk field

2023-01-18 | 05:17
Oman starts natural gas and condensate production from Mabrouk field
Oman starts natural gas and condensate production from Mabrouk field

Oman has started natural gas and condensate production from the Mabrouk field, state media reported on Wednesday citing the Omani energy ministry.

Production is expected to reach more than 0.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas by mid-2024.
 

