Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran

Middle East
2023-01-18 | 07:19
High views
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit northwestern Iran on Wednesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake's epicenter was close to the town of Khoy in the Iranian province of West Azerbaijan.
 
Iranian media have not reported any casualties yet.
 
Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.
 

