News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel asks Pope, Red Cross to help recover four citizens held in Gaza
Middle East
2023-01-18 | 07:40
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Israel asks Pope, Red Cross to help recover four citizens held in Gaza
Israel appealed to Pope Francis, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations Secretary-General on Wednesday to help it recover four citizens held in the Gaza Strip for more than seven years.
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen's office said he sent letters of appeal after Gaza's ruling Palestinian Islamist group Hamas released a video of captive Avera Mengistu, who walked into the enclave and whose family says he suffers from mental illness.
Another Israeli civilian is being held in Gaza after entering under similar circumstances in 2015, as are two Israeli soldiers who went missing during a war with Hamas in 2014 and were declared dead by the army.
In his letters, Cohen described Mengistu's plight as "a gross violation of international humanitarian law, with no information on his health condition nor means of communication with family nor Red Cross visits," the Foreign Ministry said.
The release of the video on Monday appeared to be an effort by Hamas to pressure Israel into a prisoner swap. Israel has said it was exploring indirect talks with Hamas on recovering the four, without specifying what it might give in return.
Reuters
Middle East
Middle East
Israel
Pope
Francis
Recover
Citizens
Gaza
International
Committee
Red
Cross
United
Nations
Secretary
General
Politics
Government
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-01-11
Flights grounded across United States after FAA system outage
World
2023-01-11
Flights grounded across United States after FAA system outage
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09
Lebanon's Charbel Rizk elected Secretary General of the West Asian Basketball Association
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09
Lebanon's Charbel Rizk elected Secretary General of the West Asian Basketball Association
0
Middle East
2023-01-09
Pope Francis condemns Iran for using death penalty against demonstrators
Middle East
2023-01-09
Pope Francis condemns Iran for using death penalty against demonstrators
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
07:19
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran
Middle East
07:19
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran
0
Middle East
05:17
Oman starts natural gas and condensate production from Mabrouk field
Middle East
05:17
Oman starts natural gas and condensate production from Mabrouk field
0
Middle East
05:13
Saudi-US partnership is crucial for global security
Middle East
05:13
Saudi-US partnership is crucial for global security
0
Middle East
04:57
What's at stake in Turkey's upcoming elections
Middle East
04:57
What's at stake in Turkey's upcoming elections
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-01-03
Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker
Press Highlights
2023-01-03
Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:10
Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances
News Bulletin Reports
09:10
Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances
0
Sports
2023-01-02
Modric responds to an offer to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia
Sports
2023-01-02
Modric responds to an offer to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia
0
Lebanon News
11:40
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
Lebanon News
11:40
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05
Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05
Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Multiple actors have gained profit from unregulated Sayrafa platfrom
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Multiple actors have gained profit from unregulated Sayrafa platfrom
3
Lebanon News
11:40
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
Lebanon News
11:40
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
8
Variety
05:39
Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon
Variety
05:39
Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store