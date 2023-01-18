Israel public debt burden slides to 60.9 percent GDP in 2022

Middle East
2023-01-18 | 11:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel public debt burden slides to 60.9 percent GDP in 2022
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel public debt burden slides to 60.9 percent GDP in 2022

Israel's public debt fell in 2022 to 60.9 percent of gross domestic product from 68.0 percent in 2021, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, citing strong economic growth and a budget surplus.

The ministry said economic growth of 6.3 percent and a decline of billion shekels in government debt led to the large drop in the debt-to-GDP ratio in 2022, which is lower than in most of Israel's Western peers.
 
The government debt ratio, which excludes the debt of municipalities and public bodies, dipped to 59.2 percent of GDP from 66.2 percent, the ministry added.
 
Israel recorded a budget surplus of 0.6 percent of GDP last year on the heels of a higher than expected 14 percent gain in tax income. It was Israel's first annual surplus in 35 years.
 
"The cumulative decrease over the past two years in the debt to GDP ratio and the return to the downward trend are of great importance in preserving financial stability and fiscal flexibility...," said Accountant General Yali Rothenberg in a statement.
 
This supports Israel's ranking in "the challenging macroeconomic environment that is expected to accompany us in 2023 as well", he added.
 
Israel's economy is expected to grow by around 2.8 percent in 2023, while S&P Global Ratings projects a budget deficit of 2 percent of GDP.

Middle East

Middle East

Israel

GDP

Public

Debt

Burden

Increase

Budget

Surplus

LBCI Next
UAE energy minister expects hydrogen element in revised energy strategy
Saudi FM says oil price stability reflects correct OPEC+ policy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-09

Israel's Ben-Gvir tells police to remove Palestinian flags from public space

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:42

Academic year in public schools still suspended until further notice

LBCI
Variety
08:59

Aramco sees increased Chinese demand for fuel

LBCI
Middle East
07:40

Israel asks Pope, Red Cross to help recover four citizens held in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
11:31

Turkey and its markets head for election crossroads

LBCI
Middle East
11:00

Saudi Arabia changing no-strings aid, finance minister says

LBCI
Middle East
10:35

Egypt raises local wheat procurement price 44 percent amid inflation

LBCI
Middle East
10:24

Saudi Arabia taps unconventional sectors for jobs

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2022-12-25

Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine

LBCI
Sports
2022-12-21

Mat Ishbia is in the process of buying NBA Suns & WNBA Mercury for $4 billion

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Beirut’s Sursock Museum set to reopen in summer 2023

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:42

Academic year in public schools still suspended until further notice

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app