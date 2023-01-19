News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli forces kill teacher, gunman in W.Bank raid, Palestinians say
Middle East
2023-01-19 | 06:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israeli forces kill teacher, gunman in W.Bank raid, Palestinians say
Israeli troops shot dead two Palestinians, one a teacher and one a gunman, in the occupied West Bank on Thursday during a raid in the flashpoint city of Jenin, Palestinian medics and a witness said.
Violence in the West Bank has surged over the past year, which according to the United Nations has been the worst since 2005, following stepped up raids by Israel in response to a spate of Palestinian street attacks in its cities.
At least 17 Palestinians, including militants and civilians, have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Jan. 1.
The Israeli military said its forces had come under heavy fire by Palestinian gunmen during a counter-terrorism operation in Jenin on Thursday and had returned fire. The reports about the death of the teacher were being examined, it said.
The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the death of the teacher and of the gunman, who was later identified by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group as one of its members.
Farid Bouaqneh, 31, son of the 57-year-old teacher Jawad Bouaqneh said the gunman was shot outside the family house and that he and his father went out to help the militant.
"My father went out to help the man, to provide first aid," Bouaqneh told Reuters. "We dragged him (the gunman) inside and my father was shot," Bouaqneh said, pointing at his upper body while standing at a doorway with a blood-stained floor.
One Israeli soldier was wounded, the military said.
US-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem side by side with Israel, broke down in 2014.
Prospects of their revival have dimmed further since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power in December at the head of a far-right government, many of whose members are opposed to Palestinian statehood. His cabinet has set the expansion of Israeli settlements on West Bank land as one of its priorities.
The White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan was expected to meet on Thursday with Israeli and Palestinian leaders and stress Washington's commitment to the two-state solution, spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.
Reuters
Middle East
Middle East
Israel
Palestine
Militant
Killed
Teacher
Politics
Government
Next
Egypt sees high demand from investors after currency drop
Iran warns EU not to list Revolutionary Guards as terrorist entity
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-01-11
Palestinian killed in West Bank during Israeli arrest raid
Middle East
2023-01-11
Palestinian killed in West Bank during Israeli arrest raid
0
Lebanon News
08:33
UNICEF urges Lebanese Government to prioritize education
Lebanon News
08:33
UNICEF urges Lebanese Government to prioritize education
0
Middle East
11:07
Israel public debt burden slides to 60.9 percent GDP in 2022
Middle East
11:07
Israel public debt burden slides to 60.9 percent GDP in 2022
0
Middle East
2023-01-18
Israel asks Pope, Red Cross to help recover four citizens held in Gaza
Middle East
2023-01-18
Israel asks Pope, Red Cross to help recover four citizens held in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
09:59
South Korea, Iran summon each other's envoys as spat over Yoon remarks deepens
Middle East
09:59
South Korea, Iran summon each other's envoys as spat over Yoon remarks deepens
0
Middle East
09:35
UAE and India discussing settling non-oil trade in rupees
Middle East
09:35
UAE and India discussing settling non-oil trade in rupees
0
Middle East
08:43
Turkey cenbank holds rate at 9 percent, inflation to dip from 64 percent
Middle East
08:43
Turkey cenbank holds rate at 9 percent, inflation to dip from 64 percent
0
Middle East
08:40
Stampede near soccer stadium in Iraq's Basra kills one, dozens injured
Middle East
08:40
Stampede near soccer stadium in Iraq's Basra kills one, dozens injured
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-01-10
Libyan court suspends energy deal with Turkey
Middle East
2023-01-10
Libyan court suspends energy deal with Turkey
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-12
Berri's effort to hold dialogue session faces Christian opposition
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-12
Berri's effort to hold dialogue session faces Christian opposition
0
Lebanon Economy
04:50
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar
Lebanon Economy
04:50
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar
0
Variety
2022-12-12
Gaza authorities discover over 60 Roman era graves
Variety
2022-12-12
Gaza authorities discover over 60 Roman era graves
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:48
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
07:48
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety
10:50
Forbes features Najwa Karam in 50 Over 50: EMEA list
Variety
10:50
Forbes features Najwa Karam in 50 Over 50: EMEA list
2
Middle East
11:00
Saudi Arabia changing no-strings aid, finance minister says
Middle East
11:00
Saudi Arabia changing no-strings aid, finance minister says
3
Lebanon News
04:57
Parliament convenes, fails again to elect new president
Lebanon News
04:57
Parliament convenes, fails again to elect new president
4
World
05:08
US and Germany head for showdown over tanks for Ukraine
World
05:08
US and Germany head for showdown over tanks for Ukraine
5
Middle East
04:56
Turkey urges Biden administration to be 'decisive' over F-16 deal as Congress objects
Middle East
04:56
Turkey urges Biden administration to be 'decisive' over F-16 deal as Congress objects
6
Lebanon Economy
12:17
EU judicial delegation continues investigations into money laundering case
Lebanon Economy
12:17
EU judicial delegation continues investigations into money laundering case
7
Lebanon Economy
04:50
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar
Lebanon Economy
04:50
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar
8
Lebanon Economy
10:42
Academic year in public schools still suspended until further notice
Lebanon Economy
10:42
Academic year in public schools still suspended until further notice
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store