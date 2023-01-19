Turkey's Baykar to deliver drones to Kuwait in $370 million deal

Middle East
2023-01-19 | 07:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkey&#39;s Baykar to deliver drones to Kuwait in $370 million deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Turkey's Baykar to deliver drones to Kuwait in $370 million deal

Turkey is set to deliver an undisclosed number of armed drones to Kuwait in a contract worth $370 million, Turkish defense firm Baykar said on Wednesday.

International demand for Baykar's TB2 drones soared after they featured in conflicts in Syria, Libya and Azerbaijan and interest in them increased further following their use by Ukraine's military to thwart Russian forces.
 
"A contract worth $370 million was signed with Kuwait Defense Ministry to export Bayraktar TB2 drones," Baykar said in a statement.
 
The statement did not reveal how many drones would be delivered to Kuwait or when.
 
"Baykar won out in competition with significant firms from America, Europe and China, in the (bidding) process going on since 2019," the statement said.
 
It added that with Kuwait the number of countries that signed contracts for the Bayraktar TB2 had increased to 28.
 

Middle East

Middle East

Turkey

Kuwait

Supply

Drones

Defense

Ministry

LBCI Next
Stampede near soccer stadium in Iraq's Basra kills one, dozens injured
Egypt sees high demand from investors after currency drop
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2022-12-01

US Secretary of Defense urges Turkey not to launch new operation in Syria

LBCI
Middle East
08:43

Turkey cenbank holds rate at 9 percent, inflation to dip from 64 percent

LBCI
Middle East
04:56

Turkey urges Biden administration to be 'decisive' over F-16 deal as Congress objects

LBCI
Middle East
11:31

Turkey and its markets head for election crossroads

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
09:59

South Korea, Iran summon each other's envoys as spat over Yoon remarks deepens

LBCI
Middle East
09:35

UAE and India discussing settling non-oil trade in rupees

LBCI
Middle East
08:43

Turkey cenbank holds rate at 9 percent, inflation to dip from 64 percent

LBCI
Middle East
08:40

Stampede near soccer stadium in Iraq's Basra kills one, dozens injured

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-10

Libyan court suspends energy deal with Turkey

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-12

Berri's effort to hold dialogue session faces Christian opposition

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:50

Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-12

Gaza authorities discover over 60 Roman era graves

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app