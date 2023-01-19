News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Stampede near soccer stadium in Iraq's Basra kills one, dozens injured
Middle East
2023-01-19 | 08:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Stampede near soccer stadium in Iraq's Basra kills one, dozens injured
A stampede near a soccer stadium in the city of Basra in southern Iraq killed one person and injured dozens on Thursday, when thousands of fans were trying to enter the stadium, the state news agency reported.
Iraq is hosting the Arabian Gulf Cup for the first time in 40 years and was due to play the final match against Oman on Thursday.
The Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation is considering postponing the final match or moving it to another country if the security situation does not improve, Basra governor Asaad Abdel Amir told Reuters.
The stampede, which also injured 83 people, took place near the gates of the Sports City that was supposed to host the final match, security and medical sources said.
Reuters
Middle East
Sports
Iraq
Middle East
Stampede
Soccer
Stadium
Dozens
Injured
Killed
Basra
South
Arabian
Gulf
Cup
Next
Turkey urges Biden administration to be 'decisive' over F-16 deal as Congress objects
Turkey and its markets head for election crossroads
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-15
UNIFIL peacekeeper killed, 3 others injured in south Lebanon-UNIFIL statement
Lebanon News
2022-12-15
UNIFIL peacekeeper killed, 3 others injured in south Lebanon-UNIFIL statement
0
World
2023-01-03
Russian anger grows over strike that killed dozens of troops in Ukraine
World
2023-01-03
Russian anger grows over strike that killed dozens of troops in Ukraine
0
Middle East
2022-12-19
Four Iranian security personnel killed in southeast Iran, IRNA says
Middle East
2022-12-19
Four Iranian security personnel killed in southeast Iran, IRNA says
0
Middle East
2022-12-14
Iraq's military: 3 killed in explosion north of Baghdad
Middle East
2022-12-14
Iraq's military: 3 killed in explosion north of Baghdad
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
11:34
Qatar should not be dragged into EU corruption scandal
Middle East
11:34
Qatar should not be dragged into EU corruption scandal
0
Middle East
09:59
South Korea, Iran summon each other's envoys as spat over Yoon remarks deepens
Middle East
09:59
South Korea, Iran summon each other's envoys as spat over Yoon remarks deepens
0
Middle East
09:35
UAE and India discussing settling non-oil trade in rupees
Middle East
09:35
UAE and India discussing settling non-oil trade in rupees
0
Middle East
08:43
Turkey cenbank holds rate at 9 percent, inflation to dip from 64 percent
Middle East
08:43
Turkey cenbank holds rate at 9 percent, inflation to dip from 64 percent
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
11:34
Qatar should not be dragged into EU corruption scandal
Middle East
11:34
Qatar should not be dragged into EU corruption scandal
0
Variety
2023-01-05
Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain
Variety
2023-01-05
Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain
0
World
2023-01-09
Biden visits US-Mexico border as immigration issue heats up
World
2023-01-09
Biden visits US-Mexico border as immigration issue heats up
0
Variety
2023-01-02
Brazilian model Cindy Mello dons Lebanese brand Georges Chakra
Variety
2023-01-02
Brazilian model Cindy Mello dons Lebanese brand Georges Chakra
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:48
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
07:48
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:57
Parliament convenes, fails again to elect new president
Lebanon News
04:57
Parliament convenes, fails again to elect new president
2
Lebanon Economy
09:45
Banking sector to adopt new official exchange rate of 15,000 in February
Lebanon Economy
09:45
Banking sector to adopt new official exchange rate of 15,000 in February
3
Lebanon Economy
04:50
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar
Lebanon Economy
04:50
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar
4
Middle East
04:56
Turkey urges Biden administration to be 'decisive' over F-16 deal as Congress objects
Middle East
04:56
Turkey urges Biden administration to be 'decisive' over F-16 deal as Congress objects
5
World
05:08
US and Germany head for showdown over tanks for Ukraine
World
05:08
US and Germany head for showdown over tanks for Ukraine
6
Lebanon News
10:55
Expats with no biometric passports must renew in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:55
Expats with no biometric passports must renew in Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
05:47
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Lebanon Economy
05:47
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
FPM, PSP send different political messages during eleventh presidential elections session
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
FPM, PSP send different political messages during eleventh presidential elections session
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store