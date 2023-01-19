Iraq is hosting the Arabian Gulf Cup for the first time in 40 years and was due to play the final match against Oman on Thursday.

The Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation is considering postponing the final match or moving it to another country if the security situation does not improve, Basra governor Asaad Abdel Amir told Reuters.

The stampede, which also injured 83 people, took place near the gates of the Sports City that was supposed to host the final match, security and medical sources said.