Palestinian killed after allegedly trying to stab Israeli

Middle East
2023-01-21 | 05:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Palestinian killed after allegedly trying to stab Israeli
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Palestinian killed after allegedly trying to stab Israeli

An Israeli fatally shot a 42-year-old Palestinian in a West Bank settler outpost on Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The Israeli military said he tried to stab the Israeli.

The health ministry identified the man as Tariq Maali, saying only that he was shot northwest of the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli military said the man arrived at the outpost and tried to stab an Israeli civilian. The military said he was armed with a knife and that the Israeli, a settler, shot him. The settler wasn't injured.

Palestinians and rights groups accuse Israel of using excessive force against the Palestinians, who have in recent years carried out a spate of shooting, stabbing and car-ramming attacks. Israel says soldiers, and in some cases civilians, face complex, life-threatening situations.

Saturday's death was the latest in months of violence between Israelis and Palestinians. Tensions have soared in the West Bank, where the Israeli military has been conducting near-nightly arrest raids since last spring after a wave of Palestinian attacks against Israelis killed 19 people. Another 10 Israelis were killed in a second string of attacks later last year.

Israel says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians see them as further entrenchment of Israel’s open-ended, 55-year occupation of lands they seek for their future state.

Saturday's death put at 18 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank since the beginning of 2023.

Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israel in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 2022, according to figures by the Israeli rights group B’Tselem, making it the deadliest year since 2004.

Israel says most of the dead were militants. But Palestinian stone-throwers, youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations also have been killed.
 
 
 
AP
 
 

Breaking Headlines

Middle East

Palestine

Israel

LBCI Next
Judge orders Canada to repatriate 4 men held in Syrian camps
Erdogan offers to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv in call with Zelenskiy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:51

Removal of West Bank outpost tests Israel’s new coalition

LBCI
World
08:22

US and Israel discuss Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-19

Israeli forces kill teacher, gunman in W.Bank raid, Palestinians say

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-18

Israel public debt burden slides to 60.9 percent GDP in 2022

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:56

Judge orders Canada to repatriate 4 men held in Syrian camps

LBCI
Middle East
11:22

Erdogan offers to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv in call with Zelenskiy

LBCI
Middle East
10:51

Removal of West Bank outpost tests Israel’s new coalition

LBCI
Middle East
08:29

Germany expects further Iran sanctions at EU foreign ministers meeting

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-10

LAF chief Aoun visits Qatar, holds series of meetings

LBCI
Middle East
2022-12-14

Iraq's military: 3 killed in explosion north of Baghdad

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-22

Mark Zuckerberg will split Meta

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-07

Iran executes two more men in connection with protests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app