Netanyahu flies to Jordan for surprise meeting with king

Middle East
2023-01-24 | 09:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Netanyahu flies to Jordan for surprise meeting with king
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Netanyahu flies to Jordan for surprise meeting with king

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a surprise trip to Jordan on Tuesday to meet with King Abdullah II, his first visit since taking power at the helm of Israel’s most right-wing and religiously conservative government in history.

Official statements from Israel and Jordan gave scant information about the discussions between the leaders, who have long had a rocky relationship. Netanyahu’s office said he discussed “regional issues” and security cooperation with Jordan, a key regional ally.

Jordan’s royal court said the king urged Israel to respect the status quo at a volatile Jerusalem holy site, which allows Jews to visit during certain hours and bars them from praying openly there. The government also said King Abdullah II pushed Israel to “stop its acts of violence” that undermine hopes for an eventual peaceful settlement to the decadeslong Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Tensions have simmered between the neighbors over Israel’s new ultranationalist government, which took office late last year.

Middle East

Middle East

Israel

Prime Minister

Netanyahu

Jordan

Surprise

Meeting

King

Government

Politics

Conflict

LBCI Next
Qatar Investment Authority raises stake in Credit Suisse to just under 7 percent
US hits Iran with new sanctions over crackdown on protests
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-23

Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu justice plans

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-17

Jordan protests to Israel after envoy blocked from holy site

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-15

Israelis rally in three cities against Netanyahu legal reforms

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2022-12-10

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin receives Lebanon’s Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati at Irqah Palace in Riyadh, and holds a bilateral meeting with him

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:04

Tanzanian cargo ship overturns in Iranian port

LBCI
Middle East
09:50

Gulf markets rise on China demand optimism

LBCI
Middle East
08:17

Dubai hopes to seize private sector listings, boost access to stock exchange

LBCI
Middle East
06:54

Iraqi PM walks diplomatic tightrope in crackdown on dollars smuggled to Iran

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:31

What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?

LBCI
Sports
08:32

NBA roundup: 24/1/23

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

A look into FPM-Hezbollah current relationship

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

European observatory warns Lebanese officials against obstructing investigations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app