Kuwait Airways annual revenue up 115 percent from 2021

Middle East
2023-01-26 | 08:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Kuwait Airways annual revenue up 115 percent from 2021
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Kuwait Airways annual revenue up 115 percent from 2021

Kuwait Airways' revenue last year rose by 115 percent from 2021 and was up 10 percent from pre-pandemic 2019, Chairman Ali Aldokhan told a news conference on Thursday.

The state carrier posted a net loss of 55 million dinars ($180.3 million) for 2022 and still expects to break even by the end of 2024, Aldokhan said without disclosing a figure for 2021.

Kuwait Airways posted a net loss of 107 million dinars in 2019.

The airline, like its counterparts across the globe, was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the airline intends to operate new routes to Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Budapest and the Saudi Arabian cities of Al-Ula, Taif and Al-Qassim in 2023.

Reuters

Middle East

Middle East

Kuwait

Airways

Annual

Revenue

Growth

Airline

New

Routes

Athens

Barcelona

Berlin

Budapest

Saudi Arabia

Al-Ula

Taif

Al-Qassim

LBCI Next
Lebanon and Yemen sites added to UNESCO endangered list
Missile hit Turkish-owned ship in Ukraine's Kherson port
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2022-12-13

Lebanese doctor achieves new medical breakthrough in Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Middle East
09:36

Egypt unveils tombs and sarcophagus in new excavation

LBCI
World
08:18

Kenya’s growth was strongest in Africa’s VC market; Clean tech, E-commerce pulled in most of the funding

LBCI
Sports
05:13

Dembele strike sends Barcelona into Cup semi-finals

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
09:45

Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel, West Bank Jan 29-31

LBCI
Middle East
09:36

Egypt unveils tombs and sarcophagus in new excavation

LBCI
Middle East
09:18

QatarEnergy to join Lebanon offshore oil and gas exploration

LBCI
Middle East
08:27

Most major Gulf bourses fall, Emirates NBD lifts Dubai

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:05

US federal agencies hacked using legitimate remote desktop tools

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-23

Juventus shares tumble after 15-point penalty imposed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-19

LBCI sources debunk occurrence of virtual meeting between Hezbollah, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:00

Pharmacies shut their doors shortly in protest of medicine shortage

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app