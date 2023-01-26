Kuwait Airways annual revenue up 115 percent from 2021

The state carrier posted a net loss of 55 million dinars ($180.3 million) for 2022 and still expects to break even by the end of 2024, Aldokhan said without disclosing a figure for 2021.

Kuwait Airways posted a net loss of 107 million dinars in 2019.

The airline, like its counterparts across the globe, was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the airline intends to operate new routes to Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Budapest and the Saudi Arabian cities of Al-Ula, Taif and Al-Qassim in 2023.

Reuters