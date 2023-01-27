Gunman kills security chief at Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran

Middle East
2023-01-27 | 04:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Gunman kills security chief at Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Gunman kills security chief at Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran

A man armed with a Kalashnikov-style rifle stormed the Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran’s capital Friday, killing the head of security at the diplomatic post and wounding two guards, authorities said.

Tehran’s police chief, Gen. Hossein Rahimi, blamed the attack on “personal and family problems,” according to Iranian state television. However, the assault comes as tensions have been high for months between neighboring Azerbaijan and Iran.

Video purportedly from the scene of the attack showed an empty diplomatic police post just near the embassy, with one man apparently wounded in an SUV parked outside. Inside the embassy past a metal detector, paramedics stood over what appeared to be a lifeless body in a small office as blood pooled on the floor beneath.

A statement from Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said that “an investigation is currently underway into this treacherous attack.” The ministry also described the attacker as destroying a guard post with assault rifle fire before being stopped by the wounded guards, whom authorities described as being in a “satisfactory” condition after being shot.

“We demand that this terrorist act be investigated and the terrorist be punished,” Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said in statement. “A terrorist attack against diplomatic missions is unacceptable!”

Iranian state TV quoted Rahimi as saying the gunman had entered the embassy with his two children during the attack. However, surveillance footage from inside the embassy released in Azerbaijan, which matched details of the other video of the aftermath and bore a timestamp matching the Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry’s statement, showed the gunmen burst through the embassy’s doors alone.

Those inside tried to push through metal detector to take cover. The man opens fire with the rifle, its muzzle flashing, as he chases after the men into the small side office. Another man bursts from a side door and fights the gunman for the rifle as the footage ends.

Iranian prosecutor Mohammad Shahriari reportedly said that the gunman’s wife had disappeared in April after a visit to the embassy. The Iranian judiciary’s Mizan news agency quoted Shahriari as saying the gunman believed his wife was still in the embassy at the time of the attack — even though it was some eight months later.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, also said his country strongly condemned the attack, which was under investigation with “high priority and sensitivity.”

Azerbaijan borders Iran’s northwest. There have been tensions between the two countries as Azerbaijan and Armenia have fought over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Iran in October launched a military exercise near the Azerbaijan border, flexing its martial might amid the nationwide protests rocking the Islamic Republic. Azerbaijan also maintains close ties to Israel, which Tehran views as its top regional enemy. The Islamic Republic and Israel are locked in an ongoing shadow war as Iran’s nuclear program rapidly enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.

Turkey, which has close ties to Azerbaijan, condemned the attack, called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice and for measures to be put in place to prevent similar attacks in the future. Turkey has backed Azerbaijan against Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Turkey, which has been subjected to similar attacks in the past, deeply shares the pain of the Azerbaijani people,” a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said. “Brotherly Azerbaijan is not alone. Our support to Azerbaijan will continue without interruption, as it always has.”

AP

Middle East

Middle East

Gunman

Kills

Security

Chief

Iran

Azerbaijan

Embassy

Assault

Politics

Government

LBCI Next
France and Iraq sign comprehensive strategic partnership agreement
Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel, West Bank Jan 29-31
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-10

US Navy says it seized Iran assault rifles bound for Yemen

LBCI
World
2023-01-01

Judicial security focus of US Chief Justice Roberts' annual report

LBCI
Middle East
2022-12-19

Four Iranian security personnel killed in southeast Iran, IRNA says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-15

Lebanese army will receive $60 mln for border security: US embassy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:19

Protests across the Middle East against Quran burning

LBCI
Middle East
07:06

Turkey summons Danish envoy over permission for protest

LBCI
Middle East
06:31

Watchdog blames Syria’s air force for deadly chlorine attack

LBCI
Middle East
04:56

Jerusalem, West Bank on edge after outbreak of violence

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Opposition MPs condemn barbaric attack on people and their representatives

LBCI
Middle East
07:06

Turkey summons Danish envoy over permission for protest

LBCI
World
2023-01-24

Russia, Syria restore Syrian air base for joint use

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-20

Real Madrid to host city rivals Atletico in cup quarter-finals

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app