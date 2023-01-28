News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Basketball
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US lawmakers ask Kerry to urge UAE to replace oil boss as COP28 president
Middle East
2023-01-28 | 05:31
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US lawmakers ask Kerry to urge UAE to replace oil boss as COP28 president
Over two dozen US representatives on Friday called on top US climate envoy John Kerry to urge the United Arab Emirates to withdraw its appointment of the head of its state oil company as president of the COP28 climate summit it will host this year.
The 27 Democratic members of Congress, led by California Congressman Jared Huffman, sent a letter to Kerry calling on him to persuade the future UN climate summit host to withdraw the appointment of Sultan Al Jaber, head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, who is charged with shepherding the next round of climate negotiations.
The lawmakers said the appointment jeopardizes the climate talks, which they say are already negatively influenced by the presence of fossil fuel lobbyists.
"It risks undermining the very essence of what is trying to be accomplished," they wrote to Kerry.
"Furthermore, as some of us have urged future COPs should require any participating company to submit an audited corporate political influencing statement that discloses climate-related lobbying, campaign contributions, and funding of trade associations and organizations active on energy and climate," they added.
On Jan. 12, Kerry congratulated the UAE on the selection of Jaber.
In an interview with Reuters last month, Kerry said having an oil state host the COP is a positive move because "it's so important that you have an oil and gas producing nation step up and say we understand the challenge of the climate crisis.”
Al-Jaber, also UAE's minister of industry and technology and its climate envoy, will help shape the conference's agenda and intergovernmental negotiations to build consensus, his office said in a statement.
Campaigners and some delegates criticized COP27, saying fossil fuel producers had watered down emission reduction ambitions and benefited from sympathetic treatment from Egypt, a natural gas exporter and frequent recipient of Gulf funds.
REUTERS
Middle East
US
Lawmakers
Kerry
UAE
Oil
Boss
COP28
President
Next
Israeli military boosting forces in West Bank, spokesperson says
Protests across the Middle East against Quran burning
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-01-19
UAE and India discussing settling non-oil trade in rupees
Middle East
2023-01-19
UAE and India discussing settling non-oil trade in rupees
0
Middle East
2023-01-12
UAE names oil company chief to lead UN COP28 climate talks
Middle East
2023-01-12
UAE names oil company chief to lead UN COP28 climate talks
0
World
09:24
US sanctions Paraguay’s former President for corruption, ties with Hezbollah
World
09:24
US sanctions Paraguay’s former President for corruption, ties with Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-23
Hezbollah aims to solve presidential vacuum through bilateral discussions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-23
Hezbollah aims to solve presidential vacuum through bilateral discussions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
08:26
Israeli military boosting forces in West Bank, spokesperson says
Middle East
08:26
Israeli military boosting forces in West Bank, spokesperson says
0
Middle East
2023-01-27
Protests across the Middle East against Quran burning
Middle East
2023-01-27
Protests across the Middle East against Quran burning
0
Middle East
2023-01-27
Turkey summons Danish envoy over permission for protest
Middle East
2023-01-27
Turkey summons Danish envoy over permission for protest
0
Middle East
2023-01-27
Watchdog blames Syria’s air force for deadly chlorine attack
Middle East
2023-01-27
Watchdog blames Syria’s air force for deadly chlorine attack
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-01-26
Turkey's central bank sticks to forecast for inflation plunge
Middle East
2023-01-26
Turkey's central bank sticks to forecast for inflation plunge
0
Variety
2023-01-23
Ecem April Onutman, Model of Models of Turkiye
Variety
2023-01-23
Ecem April Onutman, Model of Models of Turkiye
0
Middle East
2023-01-16
Iranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal
Middle East
2023-01-16
Iranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal
0
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
How do Lebanese survive amid financial freefall?
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
How do Lebanese survive amid financial freefall?
2
World
06:37
Spanish police seize cocaine worth $114 million from cattle ship
World
06:37
Spanish police seize cocaine worth $114 million from cattle ship
3
World
09:24
US sanctions Paraguay’s former President for corruption, ties with Hezbollah
World
09:24
US sanctions Paraguay’s former President for corruption, ties with Hezbollah
4
Middle East
05:31
US lawmakers ask Kerry to urge UAE to replace oil boss as COP28 president
Middle East
05:31
US lawmakers ask Kerry to urge UAE to replace oil boss as COP28 president
5
World
05:20
Russia's deputy foreign minister to meet new US envoy early next week - RIA
World
05:20
Russia's deputy foreign minister to meet new US envoy early next week - RIA
6
World
08:37
EU president says Ukraine has unconditional support ahead of summit
World
08:37
EU president says Ukraine has unconditional support ahead of summit
7
World
05:09
Zelenskiy calls situation on Ukrainian front 'extremely acute'
World
05:09
Zelenskiy calls situation on Ukrainian front 'extremely acute'
8
World
06:24
Nestle unveils $100 mln Colombia investment to grow capacity
World
06:24
Nestle unveils $100 mln Colombia investment to grow capacity
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store