Israeli military boosting forces in West Bank, spokesperson says

Middle East
2023-01-28 | 08:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli military boosting forces in West Bank, spokesperson says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli military boosting forces in West Bank, spokesperson says

The Israeli military said on Saturday it was boosting forces in the occupied West Bank, a day after a Palestinian gunman shot seven people dead near a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

"Following an IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) situational assessment, it was decided to reinforce the Judea and Samaria (West Bank) Division with an additional battalion," the military said.
 
REUTERS
 

Middle East

Israeli

Military

Boost

Forces

West Bank

Spokesperson

Official

Statement

LBCI Next
US lawmakers ask Kerry to urge UAE to replace oil boss as COP28 president
Protests across the Middle East against Quran burning
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:24

US sanctions Paraguay’s former President for corruption, ties with Hezbollah

LBCI
World
08:37

EU president says Ukraine has unconditional support ahead of summit

LBCI
Middle East
08:26

Israeli military boosting forces in West Bank, spokesperson says

LBCI
World
06:37

Spanish police seize cocaine worth $114 million from cattle ship

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
05:31

US lawmakers ask Kerry to urge UAE to replace oil boss as COP28 president

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-27

Protests across the Middle East against Quran burning

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-27

Turkey summons Danish envoy over permission for protest

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-27

Watchdog blames Syria’s air force for deadly chlorine attack

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Turkey's central bank sticks to forecast for inflation plunge

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-23

Ecem April Onutman, Model of Models of Turkiye

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-16

Iranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app