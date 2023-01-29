Strong quake in northwest Iran kills at least three people

Middle East
2023-01-29 | 05:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Strong quake in northwest Iran kills at least three people
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Strong quake in northwest Iran kills at least three people

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck northwest Iran near the border with Turkey on Saturday, killing at least three people and injuring more than 300, state media reported.

The official news agency IRNA reported the toll citing the head of emergency services at the university in the city of Khoy, near the quake's epicenter.

An emergency official told state TV that it was snowing in some of the affected areas, with freezing temperatures and some power cuts reported.

Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.
 
REUTERS
 

Middle East

Iran

Iranian

Earthquake

Geological

LBCI Next
Azerbaijan to evacuate embassy in Iran on Sunday after fatal shooting
Israeli military boosting forces in West Bank, spokesperson says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Iranian chess player who competed without hijab meets with Spanish PM

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-24

Tanzanian cargo ship overturns in Iranian port

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-24

Lebanon's patients resorting to Syrian and Iranian alternatives as prices soar

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-23

Britain imposes new Iranian sanctions over 'brutal repression'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:41

Israel has carried out clandestine drone strike on Iran: WSJ

LBCI
Middle East
05:21

Israel promises swift response to synagogue shooting

LBCI
Middle East
05:15

Azerbaijan to evacuate embassy in Iran on Sunday after fatal shooting

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-28

Israeli military boosting forces in West Bank, spokesperson says

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

First phase of EDL plan has been launched

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-23

EU ministers agree on new package of sanctions against Iran

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-24

What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-18

Suarez grabs hat-trick on debut as Gremio begin season with a trophy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app