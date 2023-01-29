Azerbaijan to evacuate embassy in Iran on Sunday after fatal shooting

Middle East
2023-01-29 | 05:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Azerbaijan to evacuate embassy in Iran on Sunday after fatal shooting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Azerbaijan to evacuate embassy in Iran on Sunday after fatal shooting

Azerbaijan will evacuate embassy staff and family members from Iran on Sunday, the foreign ministry said, two days after a gunman shot dead a security guard and wounded two other people in an attack Baku branded an "act of terrorism".

Police in Tehran have said they had arrested a suspect and Iranian authorities condemned Friday's incident, but said the gunman appeared to have had a personal, not a political, motive.

The incident came amid increased tensions between the neighboring countries over Iran's treatment of its large ethnic Azeri minority and over Azerbaijan's decision this month to appoint its first ever ambassador to Israel.

After the attack, the Azeri foreign ministry said it summoned Iran's ambassador in Baku to demand justice and would evacuate embassy staff from Tehran. It gave no further details, including whether the embassy would continue to function.

Earlier, the ministry said the shooting was the result of Tehran failing to heed its calls for better security.

CCTV footage obtained by Reuters showed the attacker forcing his way into the embassy building and shooting at two men before a third embassy employee grapples him away.

A grey-haired man identified as the attacker was later shown on Iranian state TV saying he had acted to secure the release of his Azeri wife who he believed was being held at the embassy.

A young woman identified as the man's daughter said her mother was in Azerbaijan.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called for "a comprehensive investigation" of the incident and sent his condolences to Azerbaijan and the dead man's family, state media said.
 
REUTERS
 

Middle East

Azerbaijan

Embassy

Iran

Shooting

LBCI Next
Israel promises swift response to synagogue shooting
Strong quake in northwest Iran kills at least three people
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-27

Gunman kills security chief at Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran

LBCI
Middle East
10:41

Israel has carried out clandestine drone strike on Iran: WSJ

LBCI
Middle East
05:21

Israel promises swift response to synagogue shooting

LBCI
Middle East
05:11

Strong quake in northwest Iran kills at least three people

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:41

Israel has carried out clandestine drone strike on Iran: WSJ

LBCI
Middle East
05:21

Israel promises swift response to synagogue shooting

LBCI
Middle East
05:11

Strong quake in northwest Iran kills at least three people

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-28

Israeli military boosting forces in West Bank, spokesperson says

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

First phase of EDL plan has been launched

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-23

EU ministers agree on new package of sanctions against Iran

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-24

What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-18

Suarez grabs hat-trick on debut as Gremio begin season with a trophy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app