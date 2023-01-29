Israel promises swift response to synagogue shooting

Middle East
2023-01-29 | 05:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel promises swift response to synagogue shooting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel promises swift response to synagogue shooting

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Saturday a "strong, swift and precise" response to a deadly Palestinian shooting attack near a synagogue on Jerusalem's outskirts, as its military sent more troops into the occupied West Bank.

Seven people were killed in Friday's attack and two others were wounded in another shooting in the city on Saturday.

"We are not seeking escalation, but we are prepared for any scenario," Netanyahu said as he convened his security cabinet.

He later said the security cabinet decided to increase gun permits for licensed civilians to defend against street attacks. Before the meeting, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he would push for the move.

A 13-year-old Palestinian boy in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan opened fire on Saturday at a group of Israeli passers-by, wounding two, before he was shot and wounded by one of them, police said.

The Israeli military said a Palestinian spotted on the edge of a West Bank settlement and armed with a handgun was "neutralized."

The Jerusalem attack on Friday followed an Israeli raid on Thursday in the West Bank city of Jenin that killed nine Palestinians, including seven gunmen, and cross-border fire on Friday between Israel and Gaza.

An Israeli military spokesperson said an additional battalion had been sent to the West Bank for reinforcement.
 
REUTERS
 

Middle East

Israel

Promise

Response

Synagogue

Shooting

Palestine

Palestinian

Israeli

Forces

Army

LBCI Next
Israel has carried out clandestine drone strike on Iran: WSJ
Azerbaijan to evacuate embassy in Iran on Sunday after fatal shooting
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-19

Israeli forces kill teacher, gunman in W.Bank raid, Palestinians say

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-02

Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-28

Israeli military boosting forces in West Bank, spokesperson says

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Israeli troops kill nine in Jenin clash with Palestinian gunmen

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:41

Israel has carried out clandestine drone strike on Iran: WSJ

LBCI
Middle East
05:15

Azerbaijan to evacuate embassy in Iran on Sunday after fatal shooting

LBCI
Middle East
05:11

Strong quake in northwest Iran kills at least three people

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-28

Israeli military boosting forces in West Bank, spokesperson says

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

First phase of EDL plan has been launched

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-23

EU ministers agree on new package of sanctions against Iran

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-24

What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-18

Suarez grabs hat-trick on debut as Gremio begin season with a trophy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app