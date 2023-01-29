Israel has carried out clandestine drone strike on Iran: WSJ

Middle East
2023-01-29
High views
Israel has carried out clandestine drone strike on Iran: WSJ
Israel has carried out clandestine drone strike on Iran: WSJ

Israel carried out a clandestine drone strike targeting a defense compound in Iran, as the US and Israel look for new ways to contain Tehran’s nuclear and military ambitions, according to US officials and people familiar with the operation.

Iranian officials said that the country had thwarted an attempted attack by three small quadcopters targeting a munitions factory in the city of Isfahan, right next to a site belonging to the Iran Space Research Center, which has been sanctioned by the US for its work on Iran’s ballistic-missile program.
 
 

Middle East

US

Israel

Strong quake in northwest Iran kills at least three people
Israeli military boosting forces in West Bank, spokesperson says
