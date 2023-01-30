Turkey favors approving Finland’s NATO bid before Sweden’s

Middle East
2023-01-30 | 09:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkey favors approving Finland’s NATO bid before Sweden’s
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Turkey favors approving Finland’s NATO bid before Sweden’s

Turkey could greenlight Finland’s membership in NATO before that of Sweden, if the military alliance and both Nordic countries agree to it, the Turkish foreign minister said Monday.

But Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haaivisto poured cold water on that suggestion, saying it was important that Finland and Sweden join NATO at the same time.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu defined Finland’s application as “less problematic” than that of Sweden. Turkey accuses Stockholm of failing to take concrete steps to crackdown on groups that Ankara considers to be terrorists. More recently, has been incensed by Quran-burning protests that were staged outside the Turkish embassies in Stockholm and Copenhangen by an anti-Islam activist who holds Swedish and Danish citizenship.

“In my opinion it t would be fair to differentiate between the problematic country and the less problematic country,” Cavusoglu told journalists during a joint news conference with his visiting Portuguese counterpart. “We believe that if NATO and these countries take such a decision, we can evaluate (Finland’s bid) separately.”

Sweden and Finland applied jointly to become members of the military alliance, dropping their longstanding military nonalignment following Russia’s war on Ukraine.

NATO requires unanimous approval to admit new members. Turkey and Hungary have been delaying the ratification process of the Swedish and Finnish bids in its parliament.

In Helsinki, Haaivisto said his country’s ”strong desire...has been, and still is, to join NATO together with Sweden.”

“We have actually underlined to all our future NATO partners, including Hungary and Turkey, that Finnish and Swedish security goes together,” the Finnish minister said, adding that the two countries would be able to join before a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania in July.

“I think it will be an important milestone, but we cannot, of course, decide on the behalf of Turkey or on behalf of Hungary about their timetables. We are in their hands,” he said.

Turkey has accused the government in Stockholm of being too lenient toward groups it deems as terror organizations or existential threats, including Kurdish groups.

“Some steps were taken in Sweden, such as constitutional amendments and legal amendments,” Cavusoglu said. “Unfortunately, there have been steps back, due to the provocations of groups that want to prevent Sweden from joining NATO.”

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also suggested that Ankara might sign off on Finland’s application in a “shock” to Sweden.

He said Turkey had provided a list of 120 people it wants extradited from Sweden, a demand that was part of a memorandum signed in June that averted Turkey’s veto of the Nordic nations’ joint application.

Turkey is demanding the extradition of alleged PKK militants as well as some followers of Fethullah Gulen, the Muslim cleric accused of the 2016 attempted coup.

Following last week’s protests, Erdogan warned Sweden not to expect support for its membership bid. Turkey also indefinitely postponed a key meeting in Brussels that would have discussed membership for Sweden and Finland.

Sweden’s chief negotiator Oscar Stenström told Swedish Radio early Sunday that the three-way talks have been suspended to avoid worsening the situation.

AP

Middle East

Middle East

Turkey

Finland

Sweden

Favored

NATO

Politics

Government

Europe

Russia

Ukraine

War

LBCI Next
US issues another warning of possible terrorist attacks in Turkey
Israel has carried out clandestine drone strike on Iran: WSJ
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Turkey says it is "meaningless" to restore NATO dialogue with Sweden, Finland

LBCI
World
2023-01-16

Sweden, Finland must send up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey for NATO bid

LBCI
World
2023-01-29

Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in US, Europe on heels of Western warnings

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-24

Turkey cancels trilateral Sweden-Finland meet after protest

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
11:52

France says French-Emirati business council will advance economic ties

LBCI
Middle East
11:36

Bomb hits bus transporting police in south Syria wounding 15

LBCI
Middle East
11:21

Egyptian Pound slips to new low against dollar

LBCI
Middle East
11:16

Saudi Arabia to invest about $266 bln for clean energy

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-27

Health ministry to publish daily rates for unsubsidized drugs

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-23

EU ministers agree on new package of sanctions against Iran

LBCI
Middle East
10:13

Blinken reaffirms need for two-state solution as he lands in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:56

Lebanese Lira’s value drops 32,2% from end of 2022

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app