Blinken says US will keep pressing Egypt on human rights

Middle East
2023-01-30 | 10:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Blinken says US will keep pressing Egypt on human rights
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Blinken says US will keep pressing Egypt on human rights

The United States will continue to encourage Egypt to take steps on human rights, including freeing more political prisoners and guaranteeing freedom of expression, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a visit to Cairo on Monday.

After talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Blinken told reporters that Egypt had taken "important strides" protecting religious freedoms, empowering women and releasing some prisoners.

"But the concerns that we have remain and in the spirit of candor and the spirit of the partnership we have, we expressed those very clearly," Blinken said, adding that he had raised the cases of individual prisoners.

The US official arrived in Cairo on Sunday on a three-day regional tour that coincides with an escalation of violence between Israel and the Palestinians.

Blinken said he wanted to strengthen Washington's strategic partnership with Egypt, a major recipient of US military aid that has helped mediate in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the past.

Under Sisi, who as army chief led the 2013 ouster of Egypt's first democratically elected president, there has been a long crackdown on political dissent that has swept up liberal critics as well as Islamists.

Rights groups say tens of thousands have been detained, with many held in pre-trial detention for long periods.

In recent months, Egypt has released some prominent political prisoners amid steps to address international criticism, though many others remain behind bars and new arrests have been made.

Reforms to pre-trial detention and other law enforcement practices, and protecting the work of civil society, were among the areas where Washington would seek "concrete progress", Blinken said.

The United States has withheld small amounts of military aid to Cairo, citing a failure to meet human rights conditions, and advocacy groups have pushed for more to be held back.

While in Egypt, Blinken met a group of activists including prominent campaigner Hossam Bahgat.

"He was already well aware of the magnitude of Egypt's human rights crisis and that many more new political prisoners are detained than those the regime claims to be pardoning," Bahgat told Reuters after meeting Blinken.

"I think the Biden administration now accepts that two years of engaging Sisi on human rights have not led to much improvement."

Sisi has argued that security measures over the past decade were needed to stabilize Egypt and that authorities are protecting rights, including by working to provide basic needs such as housing and jobs.

Blinken's meeting with Sisi also addressed regional issues including attempts to relaunch a political transition in Sudan and to break the deadlock between rival factions in Libya, according to a statement from US State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

Reuters

Middle East

Middle East

Egypt

Antony Blinken

US

Secretary of State

Pressing

Human Rights

Politics

Government

LBCI Next
US issues another warning of possible terrorist attacks in Turkey
Israel has carried out clandestine drone strike on Iran: WSJ
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
05:22

Blinken discusses Mideast tensions with Egypt's Sisi on first leg of tour

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Egypt unveils tombs and sarcophagus in new excavation

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-25

Egypt’s religious body calls for boycott over Quran burnings

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-25

Egypt economic growth this year seen quicker than government forecast

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
11:52

France says French-Emirati business council will advance economic ties

LBCI
Middle East
11:36

Bomb hits bus transporting police in south Syria wounding 15

LBCI
Middle East
11:21

Egyptian Pound slips to new low against dollar

LBCI
Middle East
11:16

Saudi Arabia to invest about $266 bln for clean energy

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-27

Health ministry to publish daily rates for unsubsidized drugs

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-23

EU ministers agree on new package of sanctions against Iran

LBCI
Middle East
10:13

Blinken reaffirms need for two-state solution as he lands in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:56

Lebanese Lira’s value drops 32,2% from end of 2022

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app