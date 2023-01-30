Blinken reaffirms need for two-state solution as he lands in Israel

Middle East
2023-01-30 | 10:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Blinken reaffirms need for two-state solution as he lands in Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Blinken reaffirms need for two-state solution as he lands in Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israel and Palestinians to calm tensions as he visited on Monday during the worst violence in years, reaffirming a long-stalled peace vision as the "only path" forward.

While focusing censure on a Palestinian gun spree outside a synagogue that has put Israel on high alert, Blinken also cautioned against any celebration or avenging of such bloodshed.

Seven people were shot dead in Friday's attack by an East Jerusalem man who was himself killed by police. Lionized by many fellow Palestinians, he had no known links to militant groups.

A day earlier, Israel carried out an unusually deep raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, killing 10 residents, most of them gunmen. At least 35 Palestinians, including fighters and civilians, have died in violence surging since Jan. 1, medical officials say.

"It is the responsibility of everyone to take steps to calm tensions rather than inflame them," Blinken told reporters after landing in Tel Aviv.

Friday's rampage, he said, "was more than attack on individuals. It was also an attack on the universal act of practicing one's faith. We condemn it in the strongest terms.

"And we condemn all those who celebrate these and any other acts of terrorism that take innocent lives, no matter who the victim is or what they believe. Calls for vengeance against more innocent victims are not the answer."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom Blinken will meet later on Monday, has called for more citizens to carry guns as a precaution against such street attacks. But he has also warned Israelis not to resort to vigilante violence.

Blinken is due to see Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday.

Palestinian officials said Israeli settlers had set fire on Monday to two cars near the northern West Bank city of Nablus and thrown stones at a house near Ramallah, following a similar attack on Sunday.

Elsewhere in the West Bank, Palestinian officials said Israeli troops killed a 26-year-old man at a checkpoint. The army said troops opened fire on the man's car after he rammed into one of them and attempted to flee an inspection.

The last round of US-sponsored talks on founding a Palestinian state alongside Israel stalled in 2014.

Netanyahu's new hardline government includes partners who oppose Palestinian statehood, and control over the Palestinian territories is divided between Abbas, who favors diplomacy, and rival Hamas Islamists, who are sworn to Israel's destruction.

Washington remains "a stalwart believer in the negotiated two-state solution - the only path to a lasting resolution for the conflict", Blinken said in earlier remarks in Cairo.

Recent data, though, indicates that public support for a two-state solution has reached a historic low. According a survey published last week by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Research, just 33 percent of Palestinians and 34 percent of Israeli Jews say they support it, marking a significant drop from data collected in 2020.

Two-thirds of Palestinians and 53 percent of Israeli Jews said they were opposed to the two-state solution.

The United States has voiced support for Israel's security and for Palestinians to enjoy equal measures of dignity.

Reuters

Middle East

Middle East

Israel

US

Secretary of State

Antony Blinken

Reaffirm

Two-State

Solution

Politics

Government

LBCI Next
US issues another warning of possible terrorist attacks in Turkey
Israel has carried out clandestine drone strike on Iran: WSJ
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
05:31

Israeli-Palestinian cauldron tests US as Blinken visits

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-23

Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu justice plans

LBCI
World
2023-01-20

US and Israel discuss Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-02

Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
11:52

France says French-Emirati business council will advance economic ties

LBCI
Middle East
11:36

Bomb hits bus transporting police in south Syria wounding 15

LBCI
Middle East
11:21

Egyptian Pound slips to new low against dollar

LBCI
Middle East
11:16

Saudi Arabia to invest about $266 bln for clean energy

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-10

Lebanese Rima Ghandour appointed as state judge in Oregon, USA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-27

Health ministry to publish daily rates for unsubsidized drugs

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-23

EU ministers agree on new package of sanctions against Iran

LBCI
Middle East
10:13

Blinken reaffirms need for two-state solution as he lands in Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app