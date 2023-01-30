Egyptian Pound slips to new low against dollar

Middle East
2023-01-30 | 11:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Egyptian Pound slips to new low against dollar
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Egyptian Pound slips to new low against dollar

The Egyptian pound dipped to a new low Monday of just over 30 for $1, as the cash-strapped North African country continues to battle surging inflation and foreign currency shortages, authorities said.

The landmark slide in Egypt’s Central Bank selling rate is the latest in a series of tumbles following the country’s $3 billion International Monetary Fund bail-out package ratified in mid-December. The IMF deal was agreed upon in exchange for Egypt implementing a number of economic reforms, including a shift to a flexible exchange rate. The deal allows for a further $14 billion in possible financing for Egypt.

Many banks within Egypt were trading at 30 Egyptian pounds for $1 earlier this month.

The Egyptian economy has been hit hard by years of government austerity, the coronavirus pandemic and the fallout from the war in Ukraine. Egypt is the world’s largest wheat importer, with most of its imports having traditionally come from eastern Europe. Since January 2022, the Egyptian pound has lost around 50 percent of its value against the dollar.

In recent months, the country has been beset by surging inflation and price hikes. According to monthly statistics published by the state-run Central Agency for Mobilization and Statistics earlier this month, annual inflation stood at 21.9 percent in December, up from 19.2 percent in November. In December 2021, the annual inflation stood at 6.5 percent.

Food prices increased by 4 percent on average in December 2022, the agency said. Almost a third of Egypt’s 104 million people live in poverty, according to government figures. Most Egyptians rely on government subsidies to afford basic goods such as bread, policies that have existed for decades.

Egypt is also experiencing a shortage of foreign currency. In an effort to preserve its foreign currency supplies, many banks have placed limits on foreign cash withdrawals. Egypt’s government also said it is postponing numerous future projects that would require significant foreign currency expenditure.

AP

Middle East

Middle East

Egypt

Pound

Central

Bank

Dollar

Government

Finance

Economy

Inflation

Devaluation

LBCI Next
US issues another warning of possible terrorist attacks in Turkey
Israel has carried out clandestine drone strike on Iran: WSJ
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
11:11

Egypt central bank forecast to raise interest rates by 150 bps

LBCI
World
2023-01-26

Dollar skulks at eight-month low, central bank meetings in focus

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Turkey's central bank sticks to forecast for inflation plunge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-29

Restrictions by Egypt’s central bank raise fear of Lebanon-like crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
11:52

France says French-Emirati business council will advance economic ties

LBCI
Middle East
11:36

Bomb hits bus transporting police in south Syria wounding 15

LBCI
Middle East
11:16

Saudi Arabia to invest about $266 bln for clean energy

LBCI
Middle East
11:11

Egypt central bank forecast to raise interest rates by 150 bps

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2022-12-28

Austrian skier Kriechmayr excels on Stelvio to beat Kilde

LBCI
World
2023-01-16

Jailed Iranian American appeals to Biden, starts hunger strike

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-10

Bou Habib honors 6 Lebanese expatriates in Washington, USA

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-16

Egypt to sell discounted bread to fight inflation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app