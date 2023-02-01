Iranian blogger couple sentenced to prison on security charges

Middle East
2023-02-01 | 10:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iranian blogger couple sentenced to prison on security charges
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Iranian blogger couple sentenced to prison on security charges

An Iranian couple who appeared in a video dancing romantically have been jailed for 10-1/2 years each on charges of indecency and threatening national security, the activist HRANA news agency said, though a judiciary organ said they received shorter terms for a security offence only.

"By investigating their case..., it is clear that anti-revolutionary forces have falsely reported the charges by claiming each were sentenced to 10 years," the Islamic Republic judiciary's Mizan news agency said.

Mizan said the couple, bloggers Astiaj Haghighi and Amir Mohammad Ahmadi, received five-year terms each for "collusion against national security" by using their social media accounts, with one million followers, to stir protests in Iran.

It made no mention of an indecency charge.

HRANA said the couple had been charged with "spreading indecency" and with "collusion with the intention of disrupting national security".

Iranian authorities reported the sentencing of Haghighi and Ahmadi amid a wider crackdown on popular unrest touched off by the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini after morality police arrested her for violating the country's Islamic dress code.

Reuters

Breaking Headlines

Middle East

Middle East

Iran

Blogger

Couple

Arrested

Sentenced

Prison

Security

Charges

Offence

Investigation

Politics

Government

Law

Dancing

Public

LBCI Next
Rockets hit Turkish base in northern Iraq
Regional power plan for Lebanon held up over Syria sanctions: France's Duquesne
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-27

Gunman kills security chief at Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-24

Lebanon blast investigator charges public prosecutor

LBCI
World
2023-01-23

Germany charges five with plot to kidnap minister, overthrow government

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-10

Iran sentences former president's daughter to a five-year prison term

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
11:21

Israel says it intercepted rocket fired from Gaza

LBCI
Middle East
10:43

Tanker breaks down in Suez Canal, but traffic not disrupted

LBCI
Middle East
07:38

Egypt poised to announce detailed plan for state stake sales

LBCI
Middle East
05:41

Turkey looks positively on Finland's NATO bid but not on Sweden's –Erdogan

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31

Cash is king in Lebanon as banks atrophy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:05

How will Lebanese banks compensate their losses?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-31

Infighting over Beirut Port blast investigation continues

LBCI
Variety
06:32

Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl impresses "La Voix" Canada's jury

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app