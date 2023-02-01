Tanker breaks down in Suez Canal, but traffic not disrupted

Middle East
2023-02-01
High views
Tanker breaks down in Suez Canal, but traffic not disrupted

A tanker transporting liquefied natural gas broke down in the Suez Canal on Wednesday but traffic in the global waterway was unaffected, a canal spokesperson said.

The Bahamas-flagged Grace Emilia suffered a malfunction of its rudder and tugboats pulled it to the side of the canal to allow other vessels to pass, said Geroge Safwat, a spokesperson for Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority.

He told The Associated Press that the north-bound tanker stopped working in the southern part of the canal, where a two-lane waterway enables ships to transit. Safwat said 68 vessels transited the canal on Wednesday.

He said the canal tugs were towing the Grace Emilia to Little Bitter Lake to repair the malfunction.

AP

