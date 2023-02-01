News
Israel says it intercepted rocket fired from Gaza
Middle East
2023-02-01 | 11:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel says it intercepted rocket fired from Gaza
The Israeli military said a rocket launched from Gaza was intercepted on Wednesday after sirens sounded in Israeli areas around the strip.
The rocket fire comes amid escalating violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank.
Reuters
Middle East
Israel
Gaza
Rocket
Fired
Intercepted
Violence
West Bank
Politics
Government
Latest News
Lebanon Economy
12:44
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
12:44
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
Variety
11:26
UN Women appoints Joyce Azzam as National Goodwill Ambassador
Variety
11:26
UN Women appoints Joyce Azzam as National Goodwill Ambassador
Middle East
11:21
Israel says it intercepted rocket fired from Gaza
Middle East
11:21
Israel says it intercepted rocket fired from Gaza
Variety
10:44
Meet "RE-ALK," a new application that facilitates lung cancer treatment
Variety
10:44
Meet "RE-ALK," a new application that facilitates lung cancer treatment
Middle East
10:43
Tanker breaks down in Suez Canal, but traffic not disrupted
Middle East
10:43
Tanker breaks down in Suez Canal, but traffic not disrupted
Middle East
10:08
Iranian blogger couple sentenced to prison on security charges
Middle East
10:08
Iranian blogger couple sentenced to prison on security charges
Middle East
07:38
Egypt poised to announce detailed plan for state stake sales
Middle East
07:38
Egypt poised to announce detailed plan for state stake sales
Middle East
05:41
Turkey looks positively on Finland's NATO bid but not on Sweden's –Erdogan
Middle East
05:41
Turkey looks positively on Finland's NATO bid but not on Sweden's –Erdogan
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31
Cash is king in Lebanon as banks atrophy
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31
Cash is king in Lebanon as banks atrophy
Lebanon Economy
07:05
How will Lebanese banks compensate their losses?
Lebanon Economy
07:05
How will Lebanese banks compensate their losses?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-31
Infighting over Beirut Port blast investigation continues
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-31
Infighting over Beirut Port blast investigation continues
Variety
06:32
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl impresses "La Voix" Canada's jury
Variety
06:32
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl impresses "La Voix" Canada's jury
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
07:05
How will Lebanese banks compensate their losses?
Lebanon Economy
07:05
How will Lebanese banks compensate their losses?
Variety
06:32
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl impresses "La Voix" Canada's jury
Variety
06:32
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl impresses "La Voix" Canada's jury
World
04:00
Netanyahu would consider Ukraine-Russia mediator role if asked
World
04:00
Netanyahu would consider Ukraine-Russia mediator role if asked
Lebanon Economy
06:06
Banks start implementing 15,000 LBP exchange rate
Lebanon Economy
06:06
Banks start implementing 15,000 LBP exchange rate
Lebanon Economy
12:44
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
12:44
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
Variety
07:20
What to expect during the green comet's encounter with Earth
Variety
07:20
What to expect during the green comet's encounter with Earth
Lebanon News
05:40
Lebanon's rampant corruption at center of its many crises: report
Lebanon News
05:40
Lebanon's rampant corruption at center of its many crises: report
Sports
04:32
Arsenal sign midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea
Sports
04:32
Arsenal sign midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea
