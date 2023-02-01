Israel says it intercepted rocket fired from Gaza

2023-02-01 | 11:21
Israel says it intercepted rocket fired from Gaza

The Israeli military said a rocket launched from Gaza was intercepted on Wednesday after sirens sounded in Israeli areas around the strip.

The rocket fire comes amid escalating violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank.

Reuters

