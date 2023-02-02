News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
14
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
14
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Palestinians fire rockets, Israel hits Gaza, days after US call for calm
Middle East
2023-02-02 | 04:04
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Palestinians fire rockets, Israel hits Gaza, days after US call for calm
Israeli aircraft struck in Gaza on Thursday in response to Palestinian rocket fire, days after the United States urged all sides to calm escalating violence.
With no reports of serious casualties, the exchange followed a familiar pattern that signaled neither side was seeking a wider conflict.
Separately, Israel, which collects taxes on behalf of the Palestinian Authority (PA), would use 100 million shekels ($29.38 million) from PA funds to compensate victims of Palestinian militant attacks, against stipends the PA pays to assailants' families, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said.
There was no immediate comment from the PA.
The military said its air strikes targeted rocket and weapon production sites used by Hamas, the Islamist militant group that controls the blockaded strip, in response to Wednesday's rocket launch.
No Palestinian groups claimed Wednesday's rocket fire. An unverified video circulating on social media appeared to show three rockets before launch, one of which said "female prisoners are a red line".
Powerful explosions shook buildings and lit up the night sky over Gaza as warning sirens sounded in Israeli towns and villages around the strip warning of incoming rocket fire before dawn on Thursday.
The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) said it had fired some of the rockets in response to the air strikes and the "systematic aggression" against Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.
The fire exchange underlined the tensions between Israel and the Palestinians after a Palestinian gunman shot dead seven people near a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem and an Israeli raid in the West Bank killed 10 Palestinians, including eight militants.
Last year was the deadliest in more than a decade in the West Bank, with violence steadily escalating following a spate of lethal Palestinian attacks in Israel, which drew stepped-up Israeli raids against gunmen.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged calm on wrapping up a visit to the region on Tuesday, in which he reaffirmed Washington's support for a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict.
Top US diplomat for the Middle East, Barbara Leaf, and US special representative for Palestinian affairs, Hady Amr, remained behind to continue de-escalation talks between the sides and are due to meet Palestinian officials on Thursday.
In a tweet sent after Wednesday's rocket launch, Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who oversees prisons, said he would push ahead with plans to toughen conditions for Palestinian prisoners.
Separately, an official from the Iran-backed Islamic Jihad said a delegation from the group's political office, led by the faction's chief in exile Ziyad al-Nakhala, would visit Cairo on Friday for talks which would also include the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
The official, who asked not to be named, said the visit was scheduled before the latest violence but he said the current escalation in Gaza and the West Bank would inevitably be discussed.
Reuters
Middle East
Middle East
Palestine
Fire
Rockets
Israel
Gaza
Strip
After
US
Call
Calm
Escalating
Violence
Next
Iran blames Israel for drone attack, threatens retaliation
Israel says it intercepted rocket fired from Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
04:16
Israel, Gaza militants exchange fire amid soaring tensions
Middle East
04:16
Israel, Gaza militants exchange fire amid soaring tensions
0
Middle East
2023-02-01
Israel says it intercepted rocket fired from Gaza
Middle East
2023-02-01
Israel says it intercepted rocket fired from Gaza
0
Middle East
2023-01-27
Jerusalem, West Bank on edge after outbreak of violence
Middle East
2023-01-27
Jerusalem, West Bank on edge after outbreak of violence
0
Sports
11:26
Baltics, Poland call for ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes at Olympics
Sports
11:26
Baltics, Poland call for ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes at Olympics
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
11:36
Turkey summons ambassadors of nine countries over security alerts
Middle East
11:36
Turkey summons ambassadors of nine countries over security alerts
0
Middle East
11:12
Norway police ban Quran burning protest after Turkey summons Oslo envoy
Middle East
11:12
Norway police ban Quran burning protest after Turkey summons Oslo envoy
0
Middle East
09:09
Saudi Arabia's king appoints Ayman Alsayari as new central bank governor
Middle East
09:09
Saudi Arabia's king appoints Ayman Alsayari as new central bank governor
0
Middle East
08:14
Iranian film director Jafar Panahi starts hunger strike in prison
Middle East
08:14
Iranian film director Jafar Panahi starts hunger strike in prison
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanon extends command over territorial waters
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanon extends command over territorial waters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-20
Two oil vessels docked in Lebanon's sea await payment approval
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-20
Two oil vessels docked in Lebanon's sea await payment approval
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-05
BDL, EDL ask citizens to open 'fresh' Lira accounts to settle electricity bills
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-05
BDL, EDL ask citizens to open 'fresh' Lira accounts to settle electricity bills
0
Middle East
2023-01-26
QatarEnergy to join Lebanon offshore oil and gas exploration
Middle East
2023-01-26
QatarEnergy to join Lebanon offshore oil and gas exploration
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:44
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
12:44
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
2
Lebanon Economy
08:34
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
08:34
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
3
Sports
11:05
Man United's Greenwood has all charges dropped
Sports
11:05
Man United's Greenwood has all charges dropped
4
World
07:41
Analysis: Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
World
07:41
Analysis: Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
5
Press Highlights
04:57
We are not the state to support Lebanon's education: International organizations
Press Highlights
04:57
We are not the state to support Lebanon's education: International organizations
6
Press Highlights
02:32
Jumblatt presidential initiative will lead Moawad to withdraw candidacy
Press Highlights
02:32
Jumblatt presidential initiative will lead Moawad to withdraw candidacy
7
Sports
09:19
Barcelona secure gritty win at Betis to extend lead
Sports
09:19
Barcelona secure gritty win at Betis to extend lead
8
Lebanon Economy
09:59
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
Lebanon Economy
09:59
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store