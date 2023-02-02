Palestinians fire rockets, Israel hits Gaza, days after US call for calm

Middle East
2023-02-02 | 04:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Palestinians fire rockets, Israel hits Gaza, days after US call for calm
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Palestinians fire rockets, Israel hits Gaza, days after US call for calm

Israeli aircraft struck in Gaza on Thursday in response to Palestinian rocket fire, days after the United States urged all sides to calm escalating violence.

With no reports of serious casualties, the exchange followed a familiar pattern that signaled neither side was seeking a wider conflict.

Separately, Israel, which collects taxes on behalf of the Palestinian Authority (PA), would use 100 million shekels ($29.38 million) from PA funds to compensate victims of Palestinian militant attacks, against stipends the PA pays to assailants' families, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said.
There was no immediate comment from the PA.

The military said its air strikes targeted rocket and weapon production sites used by Hamas, the Islamist militant group that controls the blockaded strip, in response to Wednesday's rocket launch.

No Palestinian groups claimed Wednesday's rocket fire. An unverified video circulating on social media appeared to show three rockets before launch, one of which said "female prisoners are a red line".
Powerful explosions shook buildings and lit up the night sky over Gaza as warning sirens sounded in Israeli towns and villages around the strip warning of incoming rocket fire before dawn on Thursday.

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) said it had fired some of the rockets in response to the air strikes and the "systematic aggression" against Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.
The fire exchange underlined the tensions between Israel and the Palestinians after a Palestinian gunman shot dead seven people near a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem and an Israeli raid in the West Bank killed 10 Palestinians, including eight militants.

Last year was the deadliest in more than a decade in the West Bank, with violence steadily escalating following a spate of lethal Palestinian attacks in Israel, which drew stepped-up Israeli raids against gunmen.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged calm on wrapping up a visit to the region on Tuesday, in which he reaffirmed Washington's support for a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict.

Top US diplomat for the Middle East, Barbara Leaf, and US special representative for Palestinian affairs, Hady Amr, remained behind to continue de-escalation talks between the sides and are due to meet Palestinian officials on Thursday.

In a tweet sent after Wednesday's rocket launch, Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who oversees prisons, said he would push ahead with plans to toughen conditions for Palestinian prisoners.

Separately, an official from the Iran-backed Islamic Jihad said a delegation from the group's political office, led by the faction's chief in exile Ziyad al-Nakhala, would visit Cairo on Friday for talks which would also include the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The official, who asked not to be named, said the visit was scheduled before the latest violence but he said the current escalation in Gaza and the West Bank would inevitably be discussed.
 

Middle East

Middle East

Palestine

Fire

Rockets

Israel

Gaza

Strip

After

US

Call

Calm

Escalating

Violence

LBCI Next
Iran blames Israel for drone attack, threatens retaliation
Israel says it intercepted rocket fired from Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
04:16

Israel, Gaza militants exchange fire amid soaring tensions

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-01

Israel says it intercepted rocket fired from Gaza

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-27

Jerusalem, West Bank on edge after outbreak of violence

LBCI
Sports
11:26

Baltics, Poland call for ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes at Olympics

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
11:36

Turkey summons ambassadors of nine countries over security alerts

LBCI
Middle East
11:12

Norway police ban Quran burning protest after Turkey summons Oslo envoy

LBCI
Middle East
09:09

Saudi Arabia's king appoints Ayman Alsayari as new central bank governor

LBCI
Middle East
08:14

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi starts hunger strike in prison

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Lebanon extends command over territorial waters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-20

Two oil vessels docked in Lebanon's sea await payment approval

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-05

BDL, EDL ask citizens to open 'fresh' Lira accounts to settle electricity bills

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

QatarEnergy to join Lebanon offshore oil and gas exploration

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app