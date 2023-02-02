Israel's attorney-general warns Netanyahu to stay out of push for judicial changes

Middle East
2023-02-02 | 04:39
High views
Israel's attorney-general warns Netanyahu to stay out of push for judicial changes
2min
Israel's attorney-general warns Netanyahu to stay out of push for judicial changes

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must stay out of his government's push to overhaul the Israeli judicial system, the country's attorney-general said on Thursday.

Netanyahu faces a potential conflict of interest, Gali Baharav-Miara said in a statement, citing the prime minister's corruption trial in which he has denied wrongdoing.

Representatives for Netanyahu had no immediate comment.

The prime minister, in his sixth term astride a hard-right coalition, argues the judiciary has overstepped its bounds in recent years. Members of his coalition have also described the Supreme Court as elitist and out of touch with the public.
 
But the plans to strengthen political control over bench appointments while weakening the Supreme Court's ability to overturn legislation or rule against the government have brought tens of thousands of Israelis onto the streets in nationwide protests.

Critics of the proposed changes say they will politicize the judiciary and compromise its independence, undermining democracy, fostering corruption and harming the economy.
 
In recent interviews to US media, Netanyahu has defended the plan, apparently seeking to assuage fears investors will bolt Israel if it is eventually written into law.

"I think it'll help the Israeli economy in a major way," Netanyahu told Fox Business Network's Kudlow on Wednesday, adding that the judicial shake-up would help cut back unnecessary litigation.

S&P Global Ratings director Maxim Rybnikov has told Reuters the proposed changes could pressure Israel's sovereign credit rating and dozens of economists have urged Netanyahu to scrap the plan.
 

