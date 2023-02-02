Turkey summons Norwegian ambassador over permission for protest

2023-02-02 | 07:02
Turkey summons Norwegian ambassador over permission for protest
0min
Turkey summons Norwegian ambassador over permission for protest

Turkish foreign ministry summoned Norway's ambassador on Thursday over the Norwegian authorities' permission for a protest in the country scheduled for Friday, a ministry source said.

Ankara strongly condemned the permission which it says is a "provocative act" which will attack the Koran, the source from the ministry said, adding that the ministry had asked for a reversal of allowing the demonstration.
 
A protest including the burning a copy of Koran last month near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm by an anti-immigrant Danish/Swedish politician from the far-right fringe drew strong condemnation from Ankara.
 
 
 

