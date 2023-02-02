News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
14
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
14
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iranian film director Jafar Panahi starts hunger strike in prison
Middle East
2023-02-02 | 08:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iranian film director Jafar Panahi starts hunger strike in prison
Iranian film director Jafar Panahi has started a hunger strike in prison to protest against authorities' refusal to release him temporarily on bail pending retrial, the activist HRANA news agency reported on Thursday.
Panahi was detained in July and told he would serve a six-year prison sentence originally issued by a Tehran court in 2010, amid a stepped-up crackdown on dissent in the Islamic Republic.
"According to the law, I should have been released on bail after my request for retrial was accepted but my case has been delayed for more than 100 days," the 62-year-old film director wrote in a letter, according to HRANA.
"This is in stark contrast with the speedy trials of innocent youth which are brought to the gallows 30 days after their arrest," added the director, who won the Cannes Film Festival’s Camera d’Or prize for his 1995 movie "White Balloon".
There was no immediate reaction to the HRANA report from Iranian authorities on state media.
Iran's judiciary said in July Panahi would serve a six-year sentence over charges of "propaganda against the system" and inciting opposition protests after the 2009 election that led to months of political turmoil.
Since then, nationwide protests sparked by the death in police custody of Kurdish Iranian young woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16 2022 have represented one of the toughest challenges to the Islamic Republic.
At least four people have been hanged since the demonstrations started, according to the judiciary. Iran has accused foreign enemies of fomenting the unrest.
Panahi has won several international awards, including the 2015 Berlin Film Festival's Golden Bear for his film "Taxi".
Reuters
Middle East
Iran
Prisoner
Hunger Strike
Film
Director
Jafar Panahi
Prison
Next
Palestinians fire rockets, Israel hits Gaza, days after US call for calm
Israel says it intercepted rocket fired from Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-01
Iranian blogger couple sentenced to prison on security charges
Middle East
2023-02-01
Iranian blogger couple sentenced to prison on security charges
0
World
2023-01-23
Ukraine, Iran's quests for freedom to dominate Berlin Film Festival
World
2023-01-23
Ukraine, Iran's quests for freedom to dominate Berlin Film Festival
0
World
2023-01-16
Putin and Erdogan discuss Ukraine prisoners, gas and grain
World
2023-01-16
Putin and Erdogan discuss Ukraine prisoners, gas and grain
0
World
2023-01-16
Jailed Iranian American appeals to Biden, starts hunger strike
World
2023-01-16
Jailed Iranian American appeals to Biden, starts hunger strike
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
11:36
Turkey summons ambassadors of nine countries over security alerts
Middle East
11:36
Turkey summons ambassadors of nine countries over security alerts
0
Middle East
11:12
Norway police ban Quran burning protest after Turkey summons Oslo envoy
Middle East
11:12
Norway police ban Quran burning protest after Turkey summons Oslo envoy
0
Middle East
09:09
Saudi Arabia's king appoints Ayman Alsayari as new central bank governor
Middle East
09:09
Saudi Arabia's king appoints Ayman Alsayari as new central bank governor
0
World
07:36
Israeli police: American arrested for vandalizing church
World
07:36
Israeli police: American arrested for vandalizing church
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:28
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
10:28
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanon extends command over territorial waters
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanon extends command over territorial waters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-20
Two oil vessels docked in Lebanon's sea await payment approval
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-20
Two oil vessels docked in Lebanon's sea await payment approval
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-05
BDL, EDL ask citizens to open 'fresh' Lira accounts to settle electricity bills
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-05
BDL, EDL ask citizens to open 'fresh' Lira accounts to settle electricity bills
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:44
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
12:44
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
2
Lebanon Economy
08:34
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
08:34
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
3
Sports
11:05
Man United's Greenwood has all charges dropped
Sports
11:05
Man United's Greenwood has all charges dropped
4
World
07:41
Analysis: Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
World
07:41
Analysis: Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
5
Press Highlights
04:57
We are not the state to support Lebanon's education: International organizations
Press Highlights
04:57
We are not the state to support Lebanon's education: International organizations
6
Press Highlights
02:32
Jumblatt presidential initiative will lead Moawad to withdraw candidacy
Press Highlights
02:32
Jumblatt presidential initiative will lead Moawad to withdraw candidacy
7
Sports
09:19
Barcelona secure gritty win at Betis to extend lead
Sports
09:19
Barcelona secure gritty win at Betis to extend lead
8
Lebanon Economy
09:59
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
Lebanon Economy
09:59
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store