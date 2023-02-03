Turkey inflation higher than expected at nearly 58 percent

Middle East
2023-02-03 | 06:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkey inflation higher than expected at nearly 58 percent
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Turkey inflation higher than expected at nearly 58 percent

Turkish annual inflation dipped to 57.68 percent in January, official data showed on Friday, but was well above forecasts despite a favorable base effect that is expected to carry on until President Tayyip Erdogan seeks re-election in May.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 6.65 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, nearly twice a Reuters poll forecast of 3.8 percent. Annually, consumer price inflation (TRCPIY=ECI) was forecast to be 53.5 percent.
 
The sharp monthly rise was due to a raft of new-year price hikes including for public transit, tobacco products and services, as well as rising food prices.
 
Turkey's largest grocery chains, under pressure from the government, froze or cut prices for hundreds of products in January, but sector officials said they can only do so for a short period given the costs. It was unclear how much price reductions may have affected the inflation print.
 
Inflation hit a 24-year high of 85.51 percent in October, stoked by a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts, sought by Erdogan, that began in September 2021 and caused a currency crash late that year.

The annual price measure is now easing relative to that run-up, which included an 11 percent surge from December 2021 to January 2022.

The data had little impact on the lira , which was last at 18.818 to the dollar. It has been mostly flat since the summer due largely to state management.
 
The Reuters poll also showed that inflation was expected to end this year at 41 percent, nearly twice the 22 percent rate that the central bank forecasts, extending cost-of-living strains that are a top concern for voters ahead of the presidential and parliamentary vote.

Economists expect annual inflation to dip to around 40 percent by the time of the May elections, which are expected to be tight according to polls.

The domestic producer price index was up 4.15 percent month-on-month in January for an annual rise of 86.46 percent (TRPPIY=ECI), the data also showed.

Despite soaring prices, the central bank has slashed its policy rate to 9 percent from 19 percent since 2021, in order to flip chronic current account deficits by boosting investment with cheaper loans. The easing has left real rates deeply negative.

"External inflation pressure may be reducing, but Turkey's deeply negative real interest rate completely offsets that advantage and produces a worrisome outlook," Tatha Ghose, analyst at Commerzbank, wrote in a note.
 

Middle East

Turkey

Inflation

Increase

Higher

Expected

Price

Economy

Government

Finance

Politics

LBCI Next
Images of emaciated Iranian prisoner on hunger strike prompt outrage
US Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-30

Politics sabotage electricity plan, no increase in supply expected

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops

LBCI
World
2023-01-31

Euro zone economy unexpectedly grows in Q4 but weak 2023 looms

LBCI
World
2023-01-30

German economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q4, reviving specter of recession

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:45

Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible

LBCI
Middle East
07:40

Images of emaciated Iranian prisoner on hunger strike prompt outrage

LBCI
World
04:48

US Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval

LBCI
World
04:38

US seeks to expel Russian mercenaries from Sudan, Libya

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:01

Nassar launches campaign benefiting tourists with discounted plane tickets

LBCI
Middle East
07:45

Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible

LBCI
World
2023-01-24

Brazil’s new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation

LBCI
Middle East
07:40

Images of emaciated Iranian prisoner on hunger strike prompt outrage

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:28

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app