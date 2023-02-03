Images of emaciated Iranian prisoner on hunger strike prompt outrage

Middle East
2023-02-03 | 07:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Images of emaciated Iranian prisoner on hunger strike prompt outrage
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Images of emaciated Iranian prisoner on hunger strike prompt outrage

Social media images purported to be of an emaciated jailed Iranian physician who went on hunger strike in support of demonstrations against the compulsory wearing of the hijab have caused outrage and warnings that he risks death.

Farhad Meysami, 53, who has been in jail since 2018 for supporting women activists protesting against the headscarf policy, began his hunger strike on Oct. 7 to protest recent government killings of demonstrators, his lawyer said.
 
But the Iranian judiciary denied the hunger strike claim and said the photos that have gone viral on social media were from four years ago when Meysami did go on hunger strike.

As evidence, the semi-official student-led news agency Young Journalists Club posted what it said was Meysami's latest photo, in which he does not look emaciated and is seen sitting on the floor of his prison cell with a bag of what looks like chips next to him.
 
Reuters was unable to confirm when the pictures were taken.

Iran has been rocked by nationwide unrest following the death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16 in police custody, posing one of the strongest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

Amini was arrested by morality police for flouting the hijab policy, which requires women to dress modestly and wear headscarfs. Women have played a prominent role in the protests, many of them waving or burning their headscarfs.
 
Rights groups say more than 500 protesters have been killed and nearly 20,000 arrested. At least four people have been hanged, according to the Iranian judiciary.

"My client Farhad Meysami’s life is in danger,” tweeted lawyer Mohammad Moghimi. "He went on hunger strike to protest the recent government killings in the streets." He said Meysami had lost 52 kg (115 lb).

Images of Meysami show him curled up on what looks like a hospital bed, and another standing, his ribs protruding.

"Shocking images of Dr. Farhad Meysami, a brave advocate for women's rights who has been on hunger strike in prison,” tweeted Robert Malley, Washington's special envoy for Iran.

"Iran's regime has unjustly denied him and thousands of other political prisoners their rights and their freedom. Now it unjustly threatens his life,” he said.

In a letter published by BBC's Persian Service, Meysami made three demands: an end to executions, release of political-civil prisoners, and an end to “forced-hijab harassment”.

"I will continue my impossible mission in the hope that it may become possible later on with a collective effort,” he wrote.

On Thursday, the activist HRANA news agency reported that Iranian film director Jafar Panahi had started a hunger strike in prison to protest against authorities' refusal to release him temporarily on bail pending a retrial.

Panahi was detained in July and told he would serve a six-year prison sentence originally issued by a Tehran court in 2010 amid a stepped-up crackdown on dissent.
 

Middle East

Iran

Prisoner

Hunger Strike

Prompt

Outrage

Emaciated

Government

Killings

Protest

Headscarf

LBCI Next
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible
Turkey inflation higher than expected at nearly 58 percent
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-02

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi starts hunger strike in prison

LBCI
World
2023-01-23

US hits Iran with new sanctions over crackdown on protests

LBCI
World
2023-01-16

Jailed Iranian American appeals to Biden, starts hunger strike

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-09

Iran sentences three more protesters to death amid international criticism

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:38

Microsoft: Iran unit behind Charlie Hebdo hack-and-leak op

LBCI
Middle East
10:26

Iraqis protest in Baghdad as currency crisis continues

LBCI
Middle East
09:45

Egypt's central bank leaves key interest rates unchanged

LBCI
Middle East
07:45

Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02

World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources

LBCI
World
2023-01-12

Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe

LBCI
World
10:31

Swiss prosecutors launch case over Credit Suisse dirty money data leak

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27

Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app