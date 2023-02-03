News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
13
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dora Jounieh Jbeil
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
13
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible
Middle East
2023-02-03 | 07:45
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible
Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi said the death in custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman last year has sparked an irreversible "revolutionary process" that would eventually lead to the collapse of the Islamic Republic.
Iran's clerical rulers have faced widespread unrest since Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the morality police on Sept. 16 after she was arrested for wearing "inappropriate attire".
Iran has blamed Amini's death on preexisting medical problems and has accused the United States and other foes fomenting the unrest to destabilise the clerical establishment.
As they have done in the past in the face of protests in the past four decades, Iran's hardline rulers have cracked down hard. Authorities have handed down dozens of death sentences to people involved in protests and have carried out at least four hangings, in what rights activists say is aimed at intimidating people and keep them off the streets.
A staunch critic of the clerical establishment that has ruled in Iran since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, Ebadi has been one of the most outspoken supporters of the anti-government demonstrations.
Like many critics of Iran's clerical rulers, Ebadi believes the current wave of protests has been the boldest challenge to the establishment's legitimacy yet.
"This revolutionary process is like a train that will not stop until it reaches its final destination," said Ebadi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2003 for her work defending human rights and who has been in exile in London since 2009.
The 1979 revolution toppled Iran's Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, a secular monarch allied with the West, and led to the formation of an Islamic Republic.
With the latest protests ushering Iran into an era of deepening crisis between the rulers and society at large, Amini's death has unbottled years of anger among many Iranians over issues ranging from economic misery and discrimination against ethnic minorities to tightening social and political restrictions.
For months, Iranians from all walks of life have called for the fall of the clerical establishment, chanting slogans against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
However, protests have slowed considerably since the hangings began. They have been at their most intense in the Sunni-populated areas of Iran and are currently mostly limited to those regions.
Videos shared on social media, unverifiable by Reuters, showed people chanting "Death to Khamenei" from rooftops in some cities, but nothing on the scale of past months.
The rights group HRANA said that as of Wednesday, 527 protesters had been killed during unrest, including 71 minors. It said 70 members of the security forces had also been killed. As many as 19,262 protesters are believed to have been arrested, it said.
GROWING ANGER
Ebadi, speaking in a phone interview from London, said the state's use of deadly violence will deepen anger felt by ordinary Iranians about the clerical establishment because the their grievances remain unaddressed.
"The protests have taken a different shape, but they have not ended," Ebadi told Reuters in a phone interview from London.
With deepening economic misery, chiefly because of US sanctions over Tehran's disputed nuclear work, many Iranians are feeling the pain of galloping inflation and rising joblessness.
Inflation has soared to over 50 percent, the highest level in decades. Youth unemployment remains high with over 50 percent of Iranians being pushed below the poverty line, according to reports by Iran's Statistics Centre.
The crackdown has stoked diplomatic tensions at a time when talks to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers are at a standstill. The United States and its Western allies have slapped sanctions on Iranian authorities and entities for their involvement in the crackdown and other human rights abuses.
To force Iran's clerical establishment from power, Ebadi said the West should take "practical steps" such as downgrading its political ties with Iran by recalling its ambassadors from Tehran, and should avoid reaching any agreement with the Islamic Republic, including the nuclear deal.
Reuters
Middle East
Nobel
Laureate
Ebadi
Iran
Actions
Revolutionary
Process
Irreversible
Politics
Government
Next
Egypt's central bank leaves key interest rates unchanged
Images of emaciated Iranian prisoner on hunger strike prompt outrage
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-01-19
Iran warns EU not to list Revolutionary Guards as terrorist entity
Middle East
2023-01-19
Iran warns EU not to list Revolutionary Guards as terrorist entity
0
World
10:38
Microsoft: Iran unit behind Charlie Hebdo hack-and-leak op
World
10:38
Microsoft: Iran unit behind Charlie Hebdo hack-and-leak op
0
Middle East
07:40
Images of emaciated Iranian prisoner on hunger strike prompt outrage
Middle East
07:40
Images of emaciated Iranian prisoner on hunger strike prompt outrage
0
Middle East
04:23
Damage at Iran military site hit by drones
Middle East
04:23
Damage at Iran military site hit by drones
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:38
Microsoft: Iran unit behind Charlie Hebdo hack-and-leak op
World
10:38
Microsoft: Iran unit behind Charlie Hebdo hack-and-leak op
0
Middle East
10:26
Iraqis protest in Baghdad as currency crisis continues
Middle East
10:26
Iraqis protest in Baghdad as currency crisis continues
0
Middle East
09:45
Egypt's central bank leaves key interest rates unchanged
Middle East
09:45
Egypt's central bank leaves key interest rates unchanged
0
Middle East
07:40
Images of emaciated Iranian prisoner on hunger strike prompt outrage
Middle East
07:40
Images of emaciated Iranian prisoner on hunger strike prompt outrage
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
0
World
2023-01-12
Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe
World
2023-01-12
Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe
0
World
10:31
Swiss prosecutors launch case over Credit Suisse dirty money data leak
World
10:31
Swiss prosecutors launch case over Credit Suisse dirty money data leak
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27
Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27
Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanon extends command over territorial waters
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanon extends command over territorial waters
2
Middle East
04:23
Damage at Iran military site hit by drones
Middle East
04:23
Damage at Iran military site hit by drones
3
Middle East
11:36
Turkey summons ambassadors of nine countries over security alerts
Middle East
11:36
Turkey summons ambassadors of nine countries over security alerts
4
Lebanon News
05:07
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
Lebanon News
05:07
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
5
Lebanon Economy
07:20
Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
07:20
Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
6
World
04:48
US Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval
World
04:48
US Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval
7
Variety
11:34
Netflix to include more EVs in its TV shows and movies as part of new partnership with GM
Variety
11:34
Netflix to include more EVs in its TV shows and movies as part of new partnership with GM
8
Middle East
07:45
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible
Middle East
07:45
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store