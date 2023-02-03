News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
13
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dora Jounieh Jbeil
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
13
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Egypt's central bank leaves key interest rates unchanged
Middle East
2023-02-03 | 09:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Egypt's central bank leaves key interest rates unchanged
Egypt's central bank kept its overnight interest rates unchanged on Thursday, saying in a statement that steep rate increases put in place over the last year should help to tame inflation, now running at 21.3 percent.
The hold had been unexpected by many analysts. A poll of 13 analysts forecast the bank would raise rates by a median 150 basis points.
The bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the lending rate at 17.25 percent and the deposit rate at 16.25 percent.
The MPC said in its statement that it had front-loaded rate hikes by 800 basis points (bps) over the last year, 500 bps of which were in the fourth quarter, and believed these should counter inflationary pressures.
In September, it increased the reserve ratio at banks by four percentage points, a move also designed to dampen inflation.
The MPC expected demand-side pressure on prices to continue after a December headline inflation figure of 21.3 percent, "as evidenced by developments in real economic activity relative to potential capacity and the impact of recent exchange rate fluctuations, both of which are consistent with higher broad money growth outturns."
Since March, the central bank has allowed the currency to fall by nearly 50 percent against the dollar.
The MPC said it left rates unchanged to "assess the impact of the implemented front-loaded tightening policies in a data-driven manner," adding that future policy rates would remain a function of forecast rather than prevailing inflation.
Economic activity improved to 4.4 percent in the third quarter from 3.3 percent the previous quarter, driven primarily by tourism, agriculture and trade, the MPC said.
"Additionally, most leading indicators continued to register positive growth rates in 2022 Q4, albeit at a slower pace," it said.
"Going forward, real GDP growth is expected to moderate in the fiscal year 2022/23 compared to the previous fiscal year, before picking up thereafter," the statement said. The fiscal year runs to end-June.
Reuters
Middle East
Egypt
Central
Bank
Leaves
Key
Interest
Rates
Unchanged
Money
Growth
Inflation
Currency
Devaluation
Next
Damage at Iran military site hit by drones
Turkey summons ambassadors of nine countries over security alerts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-01-30
Egypt central bank forecast to raise interest rates by 150 bps
Middle East
2023-01-30
Egypt central bank forecast to raise interest rates by 150 bps
0
Middle East
2023-01-26
Turkey's central bank sticks to forecast for inflation plunge
Middle East
2023-01-26
Turkey's central bank sticks to forecast for inflation plunge
0
World
2023-01-27
Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe's banks
World
2023-01-27
Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe's banks
0
Middle East
2023-01-23
Iraqi PM replaces Central Bank governor over currency drop
Middle East
2023-01-23
Iraqi PM replaces Central Bank governor over currency drop
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:38
Microsoft: Iran unit behind Charlie Hebdo hack-and-leak op
World
10:38
Microsoft: Iran unit behind Charlie Hebdo hack-and-leak op
0
Middle East
10:26
Iraqis protest in Baghdad as currency crisis continues
Middle East
10:26
Iraqis protest in Baghdad as currency crisis continues
0
Middle East
07:45
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible
Middle East
07:45
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible
0
Middle East
07:40
Images of emaciated Iranian prisoner on hunger strike prompt outrage
Middle East
07:40
Images of emaciated Iranian prisoner on hunger strike prompt outrage
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
0
World
2023-01-12
Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe
World
2023-01-12
Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe
0
World
10:31
Swiss prosecutors launch case over Credit Suisse dirty money data leak
World
10:31
Swiss prosecutors launch case over Credit Suisse dirty money data leak
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27
Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27
Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanon extends command over territorial waters
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanon extends command over territorial waters
2
Middle East
04:23
Damage at Iran military site hit by drones
Middle East
04:23
Damage at Iran military site hit by drones
3
Middle East
11:36
Turkey summons ambassadors of nine countries over security alerts
Middle East
11:36
Turkey summons ambassadors of nine countries over security alerts
4
Lebanon News
05:07
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
Lebanon News
05:07
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
5
Lebanon Economy
07:20
Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
07:20
Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
6
World
04:48
US Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval
World
04:48
US Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval
7
Variety
11:34
Netflix to include more EVs in its TV shows and movies as part of new partnership with GM
Variety
11:34
Netflix to include more EVs in its TV shows and movies as part of new partnership with GM
8
Middle East
07:45
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible
Middle East
07:45
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store