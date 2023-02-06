Turkey oil pipelines undamaged, flows continue after quake

However, operations at the Ceyhan oil terminal in southern Turkey were suspended, the Tribeca shipping agency said, adding that an emergency meeting was being held on the issue.

The eastern Mediterranean terminal is some 155 km (96 miles) from the area of the quake's epicenter.



The magnitude 7.8 quake struck southern Turkey and northwest Syria early on Monday, killing more than 500 people and injuring hundreds as buildings collapsed across the region, triggering searches for survivors in the rubble.



Earlier state pipeline operator BOTAS said natural gas flows were halted to Gaziantep, Hatay and Kahramanmaras provinces and some other districts as a result of damage to a gas transmission line.