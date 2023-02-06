Syria earthquake toll rises to more than 230 dead, 600 wounded

Middle East
2023-02-06 | 04:31
Syria earthquake toll rises to more than 230 dead, 600 wounded
Syria earthquake toll rises to more than 230 dead, 600 wounded

A major earthquake killed more than 200 people and injured more than 600 others in Syria, a senior health official told Syrian state TV on Monday.

"The earthquake toll rose to 237 killed and 639 injured," Ahmed Damiriyye, an aide to Syria's health minister, said.
 

