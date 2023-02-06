Turkey's lira slips to fresh record low, stocks tumble

Middle East
2023-02-06 | 04:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkey&#39;s lira slips to fresh record low, stocks tumble
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Turkey's lira slips to fresh record low, stocks tumble

Turkey's lira hit a fresh record low and its stock markets tumbled on Monday as a major earthquake added to pressures from a strong dollar, geopolitical risks and surprise inflation readings out of the country.

The lira slipped to 18.85 , in early trade before retracing most of its losses. The country's main equities benchmark (.XU100) dropped as much as 4.6 percent with banks (.XBANK) tumbling more than 5 percent before paring some losses with key indexes down around 2.5 percent by 0910 GMT.
 
"The tragic events with southern part of Turkey being hit by a powerful earthquake is source of additional uncertainty ahead of crucial elections that most likely are going to be held in May," said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at In Touch Capital Markets.

More than 500 people were killed and thousands injured on Monday, after a major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria.
 
Borsa Istanbul announced that it had temporarily halted transactions in shares of several companies in the earthquake zone, though trading was expected to resume later in the day.

Emerging markets are under pressure more widely with currencies and stocks across the developing world feeling the pain from a sharp dollar rally on Friday in the wake of a strong U.S. jobs report, suggesting the Federal Reserve could stay hawkish for longer.
 
But Turkey is feeling additional pressures. Geopolitical tensions have been on the rise again recently with indications that the United States would push for a harder line on Russian sanctions enforcement adding to pressure on Turkish markets after Washington warned Ankara about the export to Russia of chemicals, microchips and other products that can be used in Moscow's war effort in Ukraine.

Recent inflation data also raised concerns, said Tata Ghose FX analyst at Commerzbank, pointing to Friday's annual reading coming in at 57.68 percent in January - well above forecasts despite a favorable base effect.

"Last week's Turkish CPI print turned out to be somewhat of a shocker, re-igniting volatility in USD-TRY which had otherwise been conspicuously been absent in recent months," Ghose said.

"A new window of FX volatility could be around the corner."
 

Middle East

Turkey

Lira

Slips

Fresh

Record

Low

Stocks

Stumble

Earthquake

Added

Pressure

Geopolitical

Risks

Inflation

Devaluation

Government

Economy

Finance

LBCI Next
Turkey's unfinished Akkuyu nuclear plant not damaged by quake
Syria earthquake toll rises to more than 230 dead, 600 wounded
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-20

Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 51,000 LBP to the Dollar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-19

Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar

LBCI
Middle East
07:37

EU says over 10 search and rescue teams mobilized to Turkey after earthquake

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:40

Deadly earthquake exacerbates suffering of displaced Syrians

LBCI
Middle East
07:37

EU says over 10 search and rescue teams mobilized to Turkey after earthquake

LBCI
Middle East
06:50

Turkey quake kills 912 in historic disaster

LBCI
Middle East
06:24

Turkey quake: international support and offers of aid

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-20

What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?

LBCI
Variety
08:04

Meta fails in bid to be removed as a party from an exploitation lawsuit against it and moderation partner Sama in Kenya

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:08

French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah

LBCI
World
20:50

Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app