Turkey's unfinished Akkuyu nuclear plant not damaged by quake

Middle East
2023-02-06 | 04:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkey&#39;s unfinished Akkuyu nuclear plant not damaged by quake
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Turkey's unfinished Akkuyu nuclear plant not damaged by quake

Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, which is currently under construction, was not damaged by a major earthquake that struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, said an official from the Russian company building the plant.

"Earth tremors of about magnitude 3 were felt here... but our specialists have not revealed any damage to building structures, cranes and equipment," said Anastasia Zoteeva from Russia's state nuclear energy company Rosatom.
 

Middle East

Turkey

Unfinished

Akkuyu

Nuclear

Power

Plant

Undamaged

Earthquake

Magnitude

Russian

Company

Building

LBCI Next
Ceyhan oil terminal halts ops after Turkey quake
Turkey's lira slips to fresh record low, stocks tumble
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
08:06

Manchester City charged by Premier League over alleged financial rule breaches

LBCI
Variety
08:04

Meta fails in bid to be removed as a party from an exploitation lawsuit against it and moderation partner Sama in Kenya

LBCI
World
07:56

Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:55

Lebanon ranks 3rd most hit by food inflation: report

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:40

Deadly earthquake exacerbates suffering of displaced Syrians

LBCI
Middle East
07:37

EU says over 10 search and rescue teams mobilized to Turkey after earthquake

LBCI
Middle East
06:50

Turkey quake kills 912 in historic disaster

LBCI
Middle East
06:24

Turkey quake: international support and offers of aid

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM

LBCI
Middle East
03:52

Beirut port investigation: Judge Bitar postpones Machnouk, Zaiter hearings

LBCI
World
07:51

Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society

LBCI
Middle East
07:37

EU says over 10 search and rescue teams mobilized to Turkey after earthquake

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app