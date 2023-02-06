0min

Turkey's unfinished Akkuyu nuclear plant not damaged by quake

Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, which is currently under construction, was not damaged by a major earthquake that struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, said an official from the Russian company building the plant.

"Earth tremors of about magnitude 3 were felt here... but our specialists have not revealed any damage to building structures, cranes and equipment," said Anastasia Zoteeva from Russia's state nuclear energy company Rosatom. Reuters