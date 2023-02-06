WHO concerned about some areas of Turkey after earthquake

2023-02-06 | 06:17
WHO concerned about some areas of Turkey after earthquake
WHO concerned about some areas of Turkey after earthquake

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it was concerned about areas in Turkey from which there had been no news following a deadly earthquake overnight.

"National authorities will be focusing on search and rescue at the moment," a WHO spokesperson told Reuters in a statement. "Then we will expect an increased need for trauma care to treat the injured and to support the entire health system in affected areas."
 

