EU says over 10 search and rescue teams mobilized to Turkey after earthquake

Middle East
2023-02-06 | 07:37
High views
EU says over 10 search and rescue teams mobilized to Turkey after earthquake
EU says over 10 search and rescue teams mobilized to Turkey after earthquake

More than 10 search and rescue teams from the EU have been mobilized in the wake of the major earthquake that has hit Turkey, a spokesperson for the European Commission told reporters on Monday.

"Urban Search and Rescue teams have been quickly mobilized from Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Greece, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania to support the first responders on the ground," the European Commission said in a statement.
 
Italy, Spain and Slovakia have offered their rescue teams to Turkey as well.

The EU said it was also ready to support those affected in Syria, but said it had not yet received a request from the country to activate the EU's Civil Protection Mechanism, which coordinates assistance from EU and other European countries.
 

