EU says over 10 search and rescue teams mobilized to Turkey after earthquake
Middle East
2023-02-06 | 07:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU says over 10 search and rescue teams mobilized to Turkey after earthquake
More than 10 search and rescue teams from the EU have been mobilized in the wake of the major earthquake that has hit Turkey, a spokesperson for the European Commission told reporters on Monday.
"Urban Search and Rescue teams have been quickly mobilized from Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Greece, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania to support the first responders on the ground," the European Commission said in a statement.
Italy, Spain and Slovakia have offered their rescue teams to Turkey as well.
The EU said it was also ready to support those affected in Syria, but said it had not yet received a request from the country to activate the EU's Civil Protection Mechanism, which coordinates assistance from EU and other European countries.
Reuters
Middle East
EU
Search
Rescue
Mobilized
Turkey
Teams
Earthquake
Magnitude
European
Union
Syria
0
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
0
World
03:38
Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead
World
03:38
Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-21
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Syria, Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
2023-01-21
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Syria, Lebanon: EMSC
0
Middle East
09:59
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300
Middle East
09:59
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300
0
Middle East
10:05
Biden sends condolences, offers US help
Middle East
10:05
Biden sends condolences, offers US help
0
Middle East
09:59
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300
Middle East
09:59
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300
0
Middle East
09:55
Death toll from Turkey, Syria quake set to jump
Middle East
09:55
Death toll from Turkey, Syria quake set to jump
0
Middle East
09:01
Saudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 billion in kingdom
Middle East
09:01
Saudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 billion in kingdom
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-15
Noon's arrest showed that judiciary has become tool for vengeance: al-Rahi
Lebanon News
2023-01-15
Noon's arrest showed that judiciary has become tool for vengeance: al-Rahi
0
World
2023-01-12
Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe
World
2023-01-12
Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe
0
Variety
2023-01-26
Qiara is a new home security service for the French market
Variety
2023-01-26
Qiara is a new home security service for the French market
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-31
Infighting over Beirut Port blast investigation continues
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-31
Infighting over Beirut Port blast investigation continues
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
1
World
20:50
Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean
World
20:50
Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah
3
World
03:38
Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead
World
03:38
Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead
4
World
07:56
Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
World
07:56
Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
5
World
06:53
British workers stage largest strike in history of health service
World
06:53
British workers stage largest strike in history of health service
6
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
7
Lebanon News
06:29
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:29
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
8
Middle East
06:17
WHO concerned about some areas of Turkey after earthquake
Middle East
06:17
WHO concerned about some areas of Turkey after earthquake
