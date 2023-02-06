News
Netanyahu says Syria requests quake relief, Israel ready to send it
Middle East
2023-02-06 | 08:14
Israel said on Monday that it had received a Syrian request for assistance with earthquake relief for the Arab state and that it was prepared to oblige, in what would be rare cooperation between the enemy neighbors.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech he had ordered Israeli aid sent to Turkey, the epicenter of Monday's earthquake, with the airlifts due to depart toward evening.
"Since a request was also received to do this for many victims of the earthquake in Syria, I instructed to do this as well," he said at a ceremony in a hospital near Tel Aviv.
In later televised remarks to his party, Netanyahu said the request for humanitarian relief for Syria had been relayed "by a diplomatic official" - whom he did not identify.
"I approved this, and I reckon that these things will be carried out soon," Netanyahu said.
Syrian officials have reported hundreds killed in the civil war-torn country, both in areas under Damascus' control and in the opposition-held northwest.
Asked who had made the request regarding Syria cited by Netanyahu, an Israeli official told Reuters: "The Syrians". Asked if this referred to opposition members or to President Bashar al-Assad's government, the official said only: "Syria".
There was no immediate Syrian response to the Israeli statements.
Israel's public broadcaster Kan said in an unsourced report that Russia had relayed the request for Israel to assist Syria.
The Russian embassy in Israel declined comment.
The aid that Israel will send comprises blankets, tents and medication, Kan said, adding that the Netanyahu government had also indicated willingness to take in casualties if asked.
Israeli officials did not immediately detail the aid.
Israel and Syria have been in a state of war for decades, with periods of ceasefire. For a time, Israel helped Syrian rebels on the Golan Heights frontier, and in 2018 it worked with Jordan and the United States to evacuate Syrian "White Helmet" rescue workers and their families fleeing a government advance.
Reuters
Middle East
Syria
Request
Aid
Israel
Netanyahu
Ready to Send
Help
Quake
Earthquake
Relief
Magnitude
Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean
Iran's supreme leader issues pardon for 'tens of thousands' of prisoners - IRNA
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-21
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Syria, Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
2023-01-21
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Syria, Lebanon: EMSC
0
Middle East
07:40
Deadly earthquake exacerbates suffering of displaced Syrians
Middle East
07:40
Deadly earthquake exacerbates suffering of displaced Syrians
0
Middle East
06:09
Earthquake piles misery on war-ravaged Syrians in wintry north
Middle East
06:09
Earthquake piles misery on war-ravaged Syrians in wintry north
0
Middle East
10:05
Biden sends condolences, offers US help
Middle East
10:05
Biden sends condolences, offers US help
0
Middle East
09:59
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300
Middle East
09:59
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300
0
Middle East
09:55
Death toll from Turkey, Syria quake set to jump
Middle East
09:55
Death toll from Turkey, Syria quake set to jump
0
Middle East
09:01
Saudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 billion in kingdom
Middle East
09:01
Saudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 billion in kingdom
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-15
Noon's arrest showed that judiciary has become tool for vengeance: al-Rahi
Lebanon News
2023-01-15
Noon's arrest showed that judiciary has become tool for vengeance: al-Rahi
0
World
2023-01-12
Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe
World
2023-01-12
Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe
0
Variety
2023-01-26
Qiara is a new home security service for the French market
Variety
2023-01-26
Qiara is a new home security service for the French market
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-31
Infighting over Beirut Port blast investigation continues
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-31
Infighting over Beirut Port blast investigation continues
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
1
World
20:50
Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean
World
20:50
Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah
3
World
03:38
Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead
World
03:38
Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead
4
World
07:56
Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
World
07:56
Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
5
World
06:53
British workers stage largest strike in history of health service
World
06:53
British workers stage largest strike in history of health service
6
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
7
Lebanon News
06:29
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:29
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
8
Middle East
06:17
WHO concerned about some areas of Turkey after earthquake
Middle East
06:17
WHO concerned about some areas of Turkey after earthquake
