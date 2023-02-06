Netanyahu says Syria requests quake relief, Israel ready to send it

Middle East
2023-02-06 | 08:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Netanyahu says Syria requests quake relief, Israel ready to send it
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Netanyahu says Syria requests quake relief, Israel ready to send it

Israel said on Monday that it had received a Syrian request for assistance with earthquake relief for the Arab state and that it was prepared to oblige, in what would be rare cooperation between the enemy neighbors.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech he had ordered Israeli aid sent to Turkey, the epicenter of Monday's earthquake, with the airlifts due to depart toward evening.

"Since a request was also received to do this for many victims of the earthquake in Syria, I instructed to do this as well," he said at a ceremony in a hospital near Tel Aviv.
 
In later televised remarks to his party, Netanyahu said the request for humanitarian relief for Syria had been relayed "by a diplomatic official" - whom he did not identify.

"I approved this, and I reckon that these things will be carried out soon," Netanyahu said.

Syrian officials have reported hundreds killed in the civil war-torn country, both in areas under Damascus' control and in the opposition-held northwest.
 
Asked who had made the request regarding Syria cited by Netanyahu, an Israeli official told Reuters: "The Syrians". Asked if this referred to opposition members or to President Bashar al-Assad's government, the official said only: "Syria".

There was no immediate Syrian response to the Israeli statements.

Israel's public broadcaster Kan said in an unsourced report that Russia had relayed the request for Israel to assist Syria.
 
The Russian embassy in Israel declined comment.

The aid that Israel will send comprises blankets, tents and medication, Kan said, adding that the Netanyahu government had also indicated willingness to take in casualties if asked.

Israeli officials did not immediately detail the aid.

Israel and Syria have been in a state of war for decades, with periods of ceasefire. For a time, Israel helped Syrian rebels on the Golan Heights frontier, and in 2018 it worked with Jordan and the United States to evacuate Syrian "White Helmet" rescue workers and their families fleeing a government advance.
 

Middle East

Syria

Request

Aid

Israel

Netanyahu

Ready to Send

Help

Quake

Earthquake

Relief

Magnitude

LBCI Next
Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean
Iran's supreme leader issues pardon for 'tens of thousands' of prisoners - IRNA
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-21

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Syria, Lebanon: EMSC

LBCI
Middle East
07:40

Deadly earthquake exacerbates suffering of displaced Syrians

LBCI
Middle East
06:09

Earthquake piles misery on war-ravaged Syrians in wintry north

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:05

Biden sends condolences, offers US help

LBCI
Middle East
09:59

Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300

LBCI
Middle East
09:55

Death toll from Turkey, Syria quake set to jump

LBCI
Middle East
09:01

Saudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 billion in kingdom

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-15

Noon's arrest showed that judiciary has become tool for vengeance: al-Rahi

LBCI
World
2023-01-12

Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-26

Qiara is a new home security service for the French market

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-31

Infighting over Beirut Port blast investigation continues

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app