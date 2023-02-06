Saudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 billion in kingdom

Middle East
2023-02-06 | 09:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 billion in kingdom
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Saudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 billion in kingdom

Saudi Arabia has attracted more than $9 billion in investments in future technologies, including by US giants Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Oracle Corp (ORCL.N), which are building cloud regions in the kingdom, a government minister said on Monday.

Saudi Minister of Communication and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha said Microsoft will invest $2.1 billion in a global super-scaler cloud, while Oracle has committed $1.5 billion to build a new cloud region in Riyadh.
 
"The investments... will enhance the kingdom of Saudi Arabia's position as the largest digital market in the Middle East and North Africa," Alswaha said at LEAP, an international technology forum taking place in Riyadh.

Alswaha did not give details on the timeframe. Oracle told Reuters the investment will be made over several years.

Saudi officials have pressed international companies to invest in the kingdom and move their regional headquarters to Riyadh in order to benefit from government contracts.
 
The kingdom has been pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into an economic plan, known as Vision 2030, led by its de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

But it has struggled to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), one of the pillars of Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy away from oil.

The minister said China's Huawei (HWT.UL) will also invest $400 million in cloud infrastructure for its services in Saudi Arabia and another cloud region in partnership with oil giant Aramco (2222.SE).
 
An additional $4.5 billion was invested in global and local assets across multiple sectors at the forum, Alswaha added.

Tonomus, a subsidiary of the $500 billion signature NEOM project of the crown prince, said last year it invested $1 billion in 2022 in AI, including a metaverse platform.

Increased demand for cloud computing has pushed technology companies such as Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon (AMZN.O) and Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) to set up data centres across the world to speed up data transfer.
 

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

KSA

Kingdom

Investments

Microsoft

Oracle

Tech

Global

Local

Assets

US

Giants

Cloud

Services

LBCI Next
Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead
Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
05:12

Oracle to invest $1.5 bln in Saudi Arabia, open data center in Riyadh

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-30

Raylo raises $136M to build out its gadget lease-and-reuse ‘fintech’ platform

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-25

Microsoft's dour outlook raises red flags for tech sector

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-25

Multiple Microsoft services including Outlook, Teams and Xbox Live suffer outage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:05

Biden sends condolences, offers US help

LBCI
Middle East
09:59

Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300

LBCI
Middle East
09:55

Death toll from Turkey, Syria quake set to jump

LBCI
Middle East
08:14

Netanyahu says Syria requests quake relief, Israel ready to send it

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-15

Noon's arrest showed that judiciary has become tool for vengeance: al-Rahi

LBCI
World
2023-01-12

Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-26

Qiara is a new home security service for the French market

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-31

Infighting over Beirut Port blast investigation continues

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app