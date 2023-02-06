Death toll from Turkey, Syria quake set to jump

Middle East
2023-02-06 | 09:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Death toll from Turkey, Syria quake set to jump
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Death toll from Turkey, Syria quake set to jump

The World Health Organization (WHO) expects a significant jump in the death toll following a major earthquake and its aftershocks in southern Turkey and northwestern Syria that reduced many buildings to rubble.

The magnitude 7.8 quake, which rattled southern Turkey early on Monday, was the worst to hit the country this century, killing more than 900 people there and about 550 across the border in Syria, according to officials.
 
It was followed hours later by another large temblor of magnitude 7.7.

"I think we can expect the death toll to increase significantly," Rick Brennan, the WHO's regional emergency director for the Eastern Mediterranean, told Reuters.

"There's been a lot of building collapses and it will increase more significantly around the epicenter of the earthquake."

Brennan said WHO was boosting its staff in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, the epicenter of the earthquake, and exploring its options to send emergency medical teams to the area. He said rescue efforts were being hampered by aftershocks from the initial quake.
 
"It's harder for the rescue teams to get in there to extract people," he said. "Buildings that may have sustained some damage but remain functional can then get another insult and they can collapse."

Syria, already grappling with a years-long humanitarian crisis, major economic woes and a cholera outbreak, was in a "perfect storm" in the wake of the deadly earthquake, according to Brennan.

"The convergence of all these crises is leading to enormous suffering," he said.
 
 

Middle East

WHO

World

Health

Organization

Death

Toll

Rise

Turkey

Syria

Earthquake

LBCI Next
Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead
Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
04:31

Syria earthquake toll rises to more than 230 dead, 600 wounded

LBCI
World
2023-01-22

Chinese pray for health in Lunar New Year as COVID death toll rises

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake

LBCI
Middle East
06:17

WHO concerned about some areas of Turkey after earthquake

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:05

Biden sends condolences, offers US help

LBCI
Middle East
09:59

Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300

LBCI
Middle East
09:01

Saudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 billion in kingdom

LBCI
Middle East
08:14

Netanyahu says Syria requests quake relief, Israel ready to send it

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-15

Noon's arrest showed that judiciary has become tool for vengeance: al-Rahi

LBCI
World
2023-01-12

Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-26

Qiara is a new home security service for the French market

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-31

Infighting over Beirut Port blast investigation continues

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app