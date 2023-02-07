Syrian opposition rescuers say hundreds of families still under quake rubble

Middle East
2023-02-07 | 04:24
High views
Syrian opposition rescuers say hundreds of families still under quake rubble
1min
Syrian opposition rescuers say hundreds of families still under quake rubble

Time is running out to save hundreds of families still trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings after this week's devastating earthquake, the head of the Syrian opposition-run civil defense service said on Tuesday.

Raed al-Saleh told Reuters urgent help was needed from international groups for the rescue effort by the organization known as the White Helmets in rebel-held northwest Syria, where hundreds were killed and injured.
 
"Every second means saving lives and we call on all humanitarian organizations to give material aid and respond to this catastrophe urgently," he said.

The magnitude 7.8 quake hit Turkey and neighboring Syria early on Monday, toppling entire apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals, and leaving thousands of people injured or homeless.

At least 1,444 people were killed in Syria and about 3,500 injured, according to figures from the Damascus government and rescue workers in the northwestern region controlled by insurgents.
 
Rescue teams worked early on Tuesday to free people trapped in the rubble of buildings in southern Turkey as the death toll in that country rose to nearly 3,000.
 

Middle East

Turkey

Syria

Earthquake

Magnitude

Rescuers

Hundreds

Families

Trapped

Under

Quake

Rubble

At least 1,602 killed in Syria so far following deadly earthquakes
Earthquake rescue work moves slowly as death toll nears 5,000
