Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank gunfight

Middle East
2023-02-07 | 04:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank gunfight
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank gunfight

Israeli forces killed a 17-year-old Palestinian on Tuesday during a raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, and the army described him as a gunman who had fired on troops.

Hamzeh al-Ashkar was shot in the face by soldiers who raided the northern city of Nablus at around dawn, the ministry said.

"He was armed and was firing on the (Israeli) forces," a military spokesperson said when asked about the incident.
 
The Den of Lions, a group of Nablus fighters with loose factional affiliations, said some of its members exchanged fire with Israeli forces who had "stormed a housing area".

The group said the killed teenager was from the Askar refugee camp near Nablus but did not claim him as a member.

Also early on Tuesday, Israeli forces arrested at least 18 Palestinians in the northern West Bank town of Burqin near Jenin, the Palestinian Prisoners Club advocacy group said.
 
The operations come during a time of heightened tensions that have drawn fears of a further escalation in violence.

On Jan. 27, a Palestinian gunman killed seven people near a synagogue in East Jerusalem, a day after an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin in which 10 Palestinians, including eight gunmen, were killed.

The Palestinian health ministry said at least 42 Palestinians, civilians and militants, have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers since Jan. 1.
 
Israel says the raids are a security measure targeting suspected militants. Palestinians consider the raids a form of collective punishment and say they are fighting against decades of Israeli occupation.

The violence has prompted calls for calm on both sides from the United States and international organizations including the United Nations.
 

Middle East

Israel

Forces

Kill

Palestinian

Teen

Gunfight

West Bank

Raid

Politics

Government

United Nations

LBCI Next
RPT Turkey's stock market extends sharp losses in aftermath of earthquake
At least 1,602 killed in Syria so far following deadly earthquakes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-19

Israeli forces kill teacher, gunman in W.Bank raid, Palestinians say

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-11

Palestinian killed in West Bank during Israeli arrest raid

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-06

Israeli troops kill 5 Palestinian gunmen in raid

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-14

Israeli troops kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:15

UAE to allocate $100 mln for earthquake relief efforts in Syria, Turkey

LBCI
Middle East
09:38

Weather delays oil loadings at Turkey's Ceyhan, Iraq pipeline still stopped

LBCI
Middle East
09:32

Iraq revalues currency to 1300 IQD per USD - cabinet statement

LBCI
Middle East
09:05

Shipping containers ablaze at Turkey's Iskenderun Port, operations halted

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:37

Cyber firm Wiz moving funds out of Israel due to judicial plans

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-12

Beirut Airport recorded shocking numbers of travelers in 2022

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-06

Leaders of Turkey, Syria could meet for peace – Erdogan

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Lebanon opens up airports, ports for aid to Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app