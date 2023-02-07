WHO says Syria, already in crisis, needs massive humanitarian aid after quake

Middle East
2023-02-07 | 05:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
WHO says Syria, already in crisis, needs massive humanitarian aid after quake
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
WHO says Syria, already in crisis, needs massive humanitarian aid after quake

Senior officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that Syria's humanitarian needs where the highest after a major earthquake killed thousands there and in southern Turkey.

Adelheid Marschang, WHO Senior Emergency Officer, said Turkey had a strong capacity to respond to the crisis but that the main unmet needs in the immediate and mid-term would be across the border in Syria, already grappling with a years-long humanitarian crisis due to the civil war and a cholera outbreak.
 
"This is a crisis on top of multiple crises in the affected region she said at the organization's board meeting in Geneva," she said.

"All over Syria, the needs are the highest after nearly 12 years of protracted, complex crisis, while humanitarian funding continues to decline."

She said that some 23 million people, including 1.4 million children, were likely to be exposed in both countries following the earthquake and its aftershocks that reduced thousands of buildings to rubble.
 
WHO said it was dispatching emergency supplies, including trauma and emergency surgical kits, and activating a network of emergency medical teams.

"It's now a race against time," said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "Every minute, every hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive diminishes.

He said the WHO was especially concerned about areas of Turkey and Syria where no information had emerged since Monday's earthquake.
 
"Damage mapping is one way to understand where we need to focus our attention," he said.
 

Breaking Headlines

Middle East

World

Health

Organization

WHO

Syria

Turkey

Earthquake

Magnitude

Crisis

Massive

Humanitarian

Aid

LBCI Next
Turkey: 13.5 million living in quake-hit area
Quake halts UN cross-border aid to Syria, unclear when will resume
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:15

UAE to allocate $100 mln for earthquake relief efforts in Syria, Turkey

LBCI
Middle East
07:20

Turkey-Syria earthquake search intensifies

LBCI
Middle East
05:58

UNICEF says Turkey-Syria earthquake may have killed thousands of children

LBCI
Middle East
04:52

Why was the Turkey-Syria earthquake so bad?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:15

UAE to allocate $100 mln for earthquake relief efforts in Syria, Turkey

LBCI
Middle East
09:38

Weather delays oil loadings at Turkey's Ceyhan, Iraq pipeline still stopped

LBCI
Middle East
09:32

Iraq revalues currency to 1300 IQD per USD - cabinet statement

LBCI
Middle East
09:05

Shipping containers ablaze at Turkey's Iskenderun Port, operations halted

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

MP reveals Lebanese victims in Turkey earthquake

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-03

Damus pulled from Apple’s App Store in China after two days

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-02

Fuel prices surge again across Lebanon

LBCI
World
2023-02-06

Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app