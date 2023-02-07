In Turkey's worst-hit province, residents cry for help amid weak quake response

Middle East
2023-02-07 | 05:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
In Turkey&#39;s worst-hit province, residents cry for help amid weak quake response
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
In Turkey's worst-hit province, residents cry for help amid weak quake response

"They're making noises but nobody is coming," Deniz cried out, holding his hands to his head as he railed against the lack of efforts to rescue those trapped under rubble after a powerful earthquake killed thousands in Turkey and Syria.

Desperate screams for help could be heard from those trapped in collapsed buildings in the Mediterranean coastal province of Hatay where people tried to keep warm around bonfires in cold rainy weather.
 
Hatay, which borders northwest Syria, is the worst-hit province in Turkey with at least 872 people killed. Residents complained of inadequate emergency response and rescue workers said they have struggled to get equipment.

Deniz cried as he pointed to a destroyed building in which his mother and father were stuck, awaiting emergency workers.

"We're devastated, we're devastated. My God!" he said. "They're calling out. They're saying, 'Save us,' but we can't save them. How are we going to save them? There has been nobody since the morning."
 
Rescue workers have struggled to cope with the scale of destruction across southern Turkey and northwest Syria, with the total death toll rising above 5,000 on Tuesday morning.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has said 13,740 search and rescue personnel have been deployed to the quake region, but the level of damage is huge with nearly 6,000 buildings destroyed in southern Turkey.
 
In Hatay alone, more than 1,200 buildings have been destroyed, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Rescue teams in the province complained about a lack of equipment, while people on the road stopped cars and asked for any tools to help remove the rubble.

The government declared a "level 4 alarm" after the quake struck, calling for international assistance, but has not declared a state of emergency that would lead to mass mobilization of the military.

In Hatay's provincial capital of Antakya, where 10-storey buildings had crumbled on to the streets, Reuters journalists saw rescue work being carried out at one of the dozens of mounds of rubble.

"There are no emergency workers, no soldiers. Nobody. This is a neglected place," said one man, who had travelled to Hatay from Ankara after managing to pull out a woman from the wreckage of a building on his own.

"This is a human life. What can you do when you hear a sound of life?" said the man, who declined to be named, as the woman received medical attention in a car.

The southern province of Hatay hosts more than 400,000 Syrians, mostly refugees from the country's nearly 12-year civil war, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry.
 

Breaking Headlines

Middle East

Turkey

Syria

Earthquake

Magnitude

Worst

Hit

Province

Residents

Cry

Help

Weak

Quake

Response

LBCI Next
Syria's Red Crescent ready to deliver aid to opposition-held areas
Engineers, search dogs sent to Turkey, Syria after quake
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-06

Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake

LBCI
Middle East
10:15

UAE to allocate $100 mln for earthquake relief efforts in Syria, Turkey

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:07

Obstacles prevent Syria's earthquake response

LBCI
Middle East
07:20

Turkey-Syria earthquake search intensifies

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:15

UAE to allocate $100 mln for earthquake relief efforts in Syria, Turkey

LBCI
Middle East
09:38

Weather delays oil loadings at Turkey's Ceyhan, Iraq pipeline still stopped

LBCI
Middle East
09:32

Iraq revalues currency to 1300 IQD per USD - cabinet statement

LBCI
Middle East
09:05

Shipping containers ablaze at Turkey's Iskenderun Port, operations halted

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

MP reveals Lebanese victims in Turkey earthquake

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-03

Damus pulled from Apple’s App Store in China after two days

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-02

Fuel prices surge again across Lebanon

LBCI
World
2023-02-06

Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app