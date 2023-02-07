UNICEF says Turkey-Syria earthquake may have killed thousands of children

2023-02-07 | 05:58
UNICEF says Turkey-Syria earthquake may have killed thousands of children
UNICEF says Turkey-Syria earthquake may have killed thousands of children

The United Nations children's agency said on Tuesday that the earthquake and aftershocks that destroyed scores of buildings in Turkey and Syria may have killed thousands of children.

"The earthquakes that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early yesterday morning may have killed thousands of children," UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told reporters at a briefing in Geneva.

He added the organization could not determine a specific death toll of children.
 

Middle East

Turkey

Syria

Earthquake

Magnitude

UNICEF

UN

United Nations

Killed

Thousands

Children

Recommended For You
