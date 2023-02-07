News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
15
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
2
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
15
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
2
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Cyber firm Wiz moving funds out of Israel due to judicial plans
Middle East
2023-02-07 | 06:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Cyber firm Wiz moving funds out of Israel due to judicial plans
Israeli cybersecurity firm Wiz is pulling tens of millions of dollars out of Israeli banks, a source close to the company said on Tuesday, joining private sector opposition to the government's planned overhaul of the judicial system.
The source, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said Wiz, a unicorn with a value of some $6 billion, has concerns about growing uncertainty in the Israeli market in light of the proposed changes.
The company will keep its operations in Israel.
Wiz declined to comment on the transfer of money out of Israel which was initially reported by Channel 12 news.
The move follows similar action by local startup Disruptive AI and venture capital fund Papaya Global, which last month said they would move bank accounts out of Israel.
The proposed judicial overhaul, which has yet to be written into law, would tighten political control over judicial appointments and limit the Supreme Court's powers to overturn government decisions or Knesset laws.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the changes would restore balance between the branches of government and boost business by cutting back on unnecessary litigation.
Two weeks ago, tech executives held a protest against the changes, arguing they would harm democracy, politicize the judiciary and compromise its independence.
Wiz founder Yinon Costica was one of the protesters and he told Reuters he was worried about "abrupt" and unilateral changes to the judicial system which are not backed by wide acceptance.
"Israel has a flourishing tech industry and it took us decades to build. We've managed in the past to contend with very difficult security situations and economic slowdowns," he said.
"The thing that protected us is our strong democracy ...and the judicial system."
S&P Global Ratings has said the judicial shake-up could pressure Israel's sovereign credit rating and dozens of economists have urged Netanyahu to scrap the plan.
On Monday, Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron told lawmakers that institutional independence was vital for Israel's sovereign credit rating.
Reuters
Middle East
Cyber
Firm
Wiz
Moves
Funds
Israel
Judicial
Plan
Cybersecurity
Prime Minister
Netanyahu
Next
Iran unveils an underground air force base
UNESCO reviews quake damage to ancient sites
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-01-26
Start-up, venture capital fund to move funds out of Israel over judicial plan
Middle East
2023-01-26
Start-up, venture capital fund to move funds out of Israel over judicial plan
0
Middle East
2023-02-02
Israel's attorney-general warns Netanyahu to stay out of push for judicial changes
Middle East
2023-02-02
Israel's attorney-general warns Netanyahu to stay out of push for judicial changes
0
Middle East
2023-01-23
Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu justice plans
Middle East
2023-01-23
Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu justice plans
0
Middle East
2023-02-06
Netanyahu says Syria requests quake relief, Israel ready to send it
Middle East
2023-02-06
Netanyahu says Syria requests quake relief, Israel ready to send it
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
10:15
UAE to allocate $100 mln for earthquake relief efforts in Syria, Turkey
Middle East
10:15
UAE to allocate $100 mln for earthquake relief efforts in Syria, Turkey
0
Middle East
09:38
Weather delays oil loadings at Turkey's Ceyhan, Iraq pipeline still stopped
Middle East
09:38
Weather delays oil loadings at Turkey's Ceyhan, Iraq pipeline still stopped
0
Middle East
09:32
Iraq revalues currency to 1300 IQD per USD - cabinet statement
Middle East
09:32
Iraq revalues currency to 1300 IQD per USD - cabinet statement
0
Middle East
09:05
Shipping containers ablaze at Turkey's Iskenderun Port, operations halted
Middle East
09:05
Shipping containers ablaze at Turkey's Iskenderun Port, operations halted
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-03
Blinken postpones China trip over spy balloon incident
World
2023-02-03
Blinken postpones China trip over spy balloon incident
0
World
2023-02-04
Haitians seen crushing into migration centers seeking passports to US
World
2023-02-04
Haitians seen crushing into migration centers seeking passports to US
0
Variety
2022-12-28
Seven Lebanese stars will grace Riyadh Season on NYE
Variety
2022-12-28
Seven Lebanese stars will grace Riyadh Season on NYE
0
Variety
09:51
Moderne is building automated code remediation for complex code bases
Variety
09:51
Moderne is building automated code remediation for complex code bases
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:34
Banks Association announces open-ended strike
Lebanon News
12:34
Banks Association announces open-ended strike
2
Lebanon News
13:21
MP reveals Lebanese victims in Turkey earthquake
Lebanon News
13:21
MP reveals Lebanese victims in Turkey earthquake
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Here is what you should do during an earthquake
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Here is what you should do during an earthquake
4
Lebanon News
11:19
Lebanon's educational institutions close due to weather conditions
Lebanon News
11:19
Lebanon's educational institutions close due to weather conditions
5
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Significant fluctuation in dollar exchange rate halts pricing in dollars at supermarkets
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Significant fluctuation in dollar exchange rate halts pricing in dollars at supermarkets
6
Lebanon News
11:38
Two Lebanese expats still under the rubble in Turkey: Foreign Affairs
Lebanon News
11:38
Two Lebanese expats still under the rubble in Turkey: Foreign Affairs
7
Lebanon News
11:14
The latest on delegations participating in Paris meeting
Lebanon News
11:14
The latest on delegations participating in Paris meeting
8
Lebanon Economy
03:02
Price of gasoline drops slightly
Lebanon Economy
03:02
Price of gasoline drops slightly
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store